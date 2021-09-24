Tata Motors Has Sold 10,000 Electric Vehicles Already

Published On Sep 24, 2021 01:20 PM By Dhruv for Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors has done well to corner 70 percent of the EV market for itself in this early stage

Indian carmaker Tata Motors has now delivered 10,000 EVs to customers. It recently added the Tigor EV to its lineup, which along with the Nexon EV and the Xpres-T, have helped Tata achieve this milestone.

Tata launched the Nexon EV in 2020, and since then its sales have grown month-after-month. A big chunk of the 10,000 EVs will be the Nexon EV, incidentally also India’s best selling EV. The Tigor EV is expected to add to this growing demand around zero-emission vehicles by offering an even cheaper entry price point into the world of EVs. Both cars are able to deliver a range of more than 300km and the Tigor EV has even been tested by Global NCAP, which awarded it a 4-star safety rating.

On achieving this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President of Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

While the EV segment is still in its nascent stage in India-- though it is expected to grow by leaps and bounds soon--Tata Motors has taken an early lead by capturing more than 70 percent of it. The other two mass market EVs on sale in India are the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. Tata Motors is also working on expanding its charging network through its sister company Tata Power, which will be a big boon to its EVs in the coming years. Tata plans to add a bunch of new EVs to its lineup like the Altroz EV and the Punch EV by 2025. Cars like the Tiago and Harrier are also built on platforms that can incorporate an EV powertrain. You can read about them in detail over here.

Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic