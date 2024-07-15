Published On Jul 15, 2024 04:41 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv

It will be the first mass-market SUV-coupe which will be available with both ICE and EV powertrains

Tata Motors to showcase the Curvv on August 7.

It will likely get features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety net could include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

The EV version is expected to offer a claimed range of 500 km with two battery packs on offer.

The Curvv ICE is expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Tata could price the ICE version from Rs 10.50 lakh , while the Curvv EV might start at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was recently confirmed that the Tata Curvv will break cover on August 7. Now, we have learnt that some Tata dealerships have started accepting offline bookings for the Tata Curvv. The carmaker has already started releasing teasers, giving us some glimpses of what to expect from the SUV-coupe inside and out. Both the internal-combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to debut on the same day. Here are more details about the Curvv.

Expected Features and Safety

The Tata Curvv is expected to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, it is expected to get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Powertrain

Tata has not yet confirmed the powertrain specifications for the upcoming Curvv ICE and EV versions. However, it is expected to get the following engine options for the ICE variant:

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT

Whereas, the Curvv EV is expected to be offered with two battery packs, delivering a claimed range of approximately 500 km. It is expected to support features such as DC fast charging, V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability, various drive modes, and energy regeneration.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV, which is slated to go on sale ahead of the Curvv ICE, is expected to be priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will rival the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. The Curvv ICE, on the other hand, will be priced around Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will rival the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

