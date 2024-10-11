Tata Curvv EV Real-world Charging Test: Is It Close To The Claimed Times?
We had the 55 kWh long range variant of the electric SUV-coupe, which supports DC fast charging of up to 70 kW
The Tata Curvv EV was recently launched as an electric SUV-coupe, which comes with two battery pack options and an ARAI-claimed range of up to 585 km. We recently had the long range variant of this EV, which comes with a 55 kWh battery pack, and we charged it from nought to 100 percent using a DC fast charger. Tata claims that the Curvv EV can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes, using a 70 kW DC fast charger. So we decided to put it to the test and see how true it stays to the claimed charging times:
|
State Of Charge
|
Charging Rate
|
Time Taken
|
0-5 percent
|
65 kW
|
2 minutes
|
5-10 percent
|
62 kW
|
2 minutes
|
10-15 percent
|
56 kW
|
4 minutes
|
15-20 percent
|
56 kW
|
2 minutes
|
20-25 percent
|
56 kW
|
3 minutes
|
25-30 percent
|
58 kW
|
3 minutes
|
30-35 percent
|
59 kW
|
3 minutes
|
35-40 percent
|
47 kW
|
3 minutes
|
40-45 percent
|
47 kW
|
4 minutes
|
45-50 percent
|
47 kW
|
3 minutes
|
50-55 percent
|
47 kW
|
4 minutes
|
55-60 percent
|
47 kW
|
3 minutes
|
60-65 percent
|
47 kW
|
4 minutes
|
65-70 percent
|
47 kW
|
3 minutes
|
70-75 percent
|
48 kW
|
4 minutes
|
75-80 percent
|
48 kW
|
4 minutes
|
80-85 percent
|
48 kW
|
3 minutes
|
85-90 percent
|
24 kW
|
6 minutes
|
90-95 percent
|
18 kW
|
9 minutes
|
95-100 percent
|
8 kW
|
19 minutes
|
Total Time Taken
|
1 hour 28 minutes
Key Takeaways
-
While the Curvv EV supports DC fast charging of up to 70 kW, the maximum charge it could take was 65 kW, that too during the initial few minutes.
-
The total time taken to go from 0 to 100 percent was 1 hour 28 minutes, out of which the 10 to 80 percent time was 47 minutes.
Also Read: Remembering Ratan Tata And His Impact On India’s Automotive Landscape
-
The 10-80 percent figure claimed by Tata is 40 minutes, and in real-world conditions it took the Curvv EV 7 more minutes to reach that state of charge.
-
From 10 to 35 percent, the battery was charging at a rate between 56 kW and 59 kW, and from 35 to 85 percent, it dropped to around 48 kW.
-
From here on, the rate of charge was cut by half for the next 5 percent, and then it dropped below 20 kW till 90 percent.
-
During the last 5 percent, the Curvv EV was being charged with a rate between 8 kW and 9 kW.
Battery Pack & Range
|
Battery Pack
|
45 kWh
|
55 kWh
|
Electric Motor Power
|
150 PS
|
167 PS
|
Electric Motor Torque
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
ARAI-Claimed Range
|
502 km
|
585 km
The Curvv EV is offered with two battery pack options, both of which are paired with a single electric motor that powered the front wheels. The bigger battery pack gets a more powerful motor, and it also offers a higher claimed range.
Note:
-
When charging an EV, many factors affect the charging time, including the weather, temperature, and battery health.
-
After the battery pack reaches 80 percent charge, it starts to heat up. To prevent the battery from getting damaged, the charging speed is reduced, which results in a longer charging time from 80 to 100 percent.
Price & Rivals
Prices of the Tata Curvv EV range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and it is a rival to the MG ZS EV. It can also be considered a more premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.
