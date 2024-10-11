Tata Curvv EV Real-world Charging Test: Is It Close To The Claimed Times?

Published On Oct 11, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Curvv EV

We had the 55 kWh long range variant of the electric SUV-coupe, which supports DC fast charging of up to 70 kW

The Tata Curvv EV was recently launched as an electric SUV-coupe, which comes with two battery pack options and an ARAI-claimed range of up to 585 km. We recently had the long range variant of this EV, which comes with a 55 kWh battery pack, and we charged it from nought to 100 percent using a DC fast charger. Tata claims that the Curvv EV can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes, using a 70 kW DC fast charger. So we decided to put it to the test and see how true it stays to the claimed charging times:

State Of Charge Charging Rate Time Taken 0-5 percent 65 kW 2 minutes 5-10 percent 62 kW 2 minutes 10-15 percent 56 kW 4 minutes 15-20 percent 56 kW 2 minutes 20-25 percent 56 kW 3 minutes 25-30 percent 58 kW 3 minutes 30-35 percent 59 kW 3 minutes 35-40 percent 47 kW 3 minutes 40-45 percent 47 kW 4 minutes 45-50 percent 47 kW 3 minutes 50-55 percent 47 kW 4 minutes 55-60 percent 47 kW 3 minutes 60-65 percent 47 kW 4 minutes 65-70 percent 47 kW 3 minutes 70-75 percent 48 kW 4 minutes 75-80 percent 48 kW 4 minutes 80-85 percent 48 kW 3 minutes 85-90 percent 24 kW 6 minutes 90-95 percent 18 kW 9 minutes 95-100 percent 8 kW 19 minutes Total Time Taken 1 hour 28 minutes

Key Takeaways

While the Curvv EV supports DC fast charging of up to 70 kW, the maximum charge it could take was 65 kW, that too during the initial few minutes.

The total time taken to go from 0 to 100 percent was 1 hour 28 minutes, out of which the 10 to 80 percent time was 47 minutes.

The 10-80 percent figure claimed by Tata is 40 minutes, and in real-world conditions it took the Curvv EV 7 more minutes to reach that state of charge.

From 10 to 35 percent, the battery was charging at a rate between 56 kW and 59 kW, and from 35 to 85 percent, it dropped to around 48 kW.

From here on, the rate of charge was cut by half for the next 5 percent, and then it dropped below 20 kW till 90 percent.

During the last 5 percent, the Curvv EV was being charged with a rate between 8 kW and 9 kW.

Battery Pack & Range

Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh Electric Motor Power 150 PS 167 PS Electric Motor Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm ARAI-Claimed Range 502 km 585 km

The Curvv EV is offered with two battery pack options, both of which are paired with a single electric motor that powered the front wheels. The bigger battery pack gets a more powerful motor, and it also offers a higher claimed range.

Note:

When charging an EV, many factors affect the charging time, including the weather, temperature, and battery health. After the battery pack reaches 80 percent charge, it starts to heat up. To prevent the battery from getting damaged, the charging speed is reduced, which results in a longer charging time from 80 to 100 percent.

Price & Rivals

Prices of the Tata Curvv EV range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and it is a rival to the MG ZS EV. It can also be considered a more premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

