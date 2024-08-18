Published On Aug 18, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

Though Curvv EV has a lot of design similarities with the Nexon EV, it really feels like an upgrade when it comes to performance

The Tata Curvv EV has already been launched and is currently the flagship electric car in the Tata’s EV lineup, priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). The Curvv EV is an SUV-coupe based on the Acti.ev platform, which also underpins the Punch EV. We recently had the opportunity to drive this new Tata EV, and here are 5 things we learnt after driving it.

Sophisticated Design, Similarities With Nexon EV

As an SUV-coupe, the Tata Curvv EV is definitely a head-turner. Apart from its coupe roofline, it also gets premium design elements like connected LED lighting setup at the front and rear, 18-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels, and flush-type door handles (first for a Tata car).

All of these elements give the Curvv EV a sophisticated look, however, it borrows many design cues from the Tata Nexon EV. The DRLs and front bumper design are identical to those of the Nexon EV. But this is not a bad thing, it’s just that there’s no differentiating factor for the car which sits a segment above.

Interior: Room For Improvement

On the inside, the Curvv EV features the same dashboard layout as the Nexon EV. However, it gets ambient lighting and a 4-spoke steering wheel from the Tata Harrier-Safari duo, which enhances the overall feel. While the quality of the materials is similar to that of the Nexon EV—which isn’t bad—it could have been better considering that the Curvv EV is a more premium offering.

Rear Seats: Not Ideal For Tall People

When it comes to rear seat comfort, things are in place and comfortable until a 6-footer sits inside the car. Due to the coupe roofline, the headroom and knee room is tight for taller people. Also since the floor is a little high as the battery pack takes some space, the thigh support feels a little compromised here.

Boot Space: Impressive

The increased wheelbase on the Tata Curvv EV has really translated well into the boot space, and this SUV-coupe offers a luggage loading capacity of 500 litres. What further makes it convenient to access is its powered tailgate feature with gesture control. You can also fold the rear seats into a 60:40 split ratio for an increased boot area.

Performance & Driveability: Better Than Nexon EV

Tata offers the Curvv EV with two battery pack options, and the detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The one we got to drive was a long range version which features a 167 PS electric motor. When it comes to performance, the power delivery is smooth in city and eco modes, meaning that even if you are driving an electric car for the first time, you will get used to it easily. When you put the EV in Sport mode, that’s where it starts feeling better than the Nexon EV, and it genuinely feels quick.

So this is what we feel about the Tata Curvv EV after driving it. In case you want to know more, check out our detailed review, and don’t forget to follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel for regular updates.

