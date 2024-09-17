Modified On Sep 17, 2024 02:01 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

The entry-level Excite variant of the MG Windsor EV comes with features such as 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and automatic AC

The MG Windsor EV is the latest all-electric offering from the carmaker in India, which was recently launched with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The Windsor EV is an electric crossover and is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. Let’s take a look at how the base-spec Excite variant of the Windsor EV looks and what it offers in these 7 images.

Front

From the front, the entry-level Excite variant of the MG Windsor EV appears identical to its top-spec counterpart. It features the same connected LED DRLs, an illuminated MG logo, and LED projector headlights as those offered on the high-end Essence variant. Even the bumper looks the same as it does on other variants of the Windsor EV, however unlike on the top-spec, you don’t get chrome finished skid plate here.

Side

In profile, this base-spec Excite variant of the Windsor EV has some noticeable differences compared to its higher-spec variants. It misses out on the chrome finished window beltline. However you still get flush-style door handles on the entry-level variant of the Windsor EV, and the charging flap is on the fender as seen with other variants.

Also, you get smaller 17-inch wheels which are steel wheels and not alloys, offered with stylised wheel covers.

Rear

At the rear, the Exicite variant of the Windsor EV looks the same as its higher-spec variants. It gets connected LED tail lights, while you also get a black skid plate on the bumper.

Interior

Inside the entry-level Windsor EV, you get an all-black dashboard with golden inserts all around the cabin. Save for the armrest at the front, the dashboard and steering wheel doesn’t get leatherette finish. Even seats inside the Windsor EV Excite have fabric upholstery.

It does get rear AC vents, and the rear seats have a recline angle of up to 135 degrees. The rear seats can also be folded into a 60:40 split ratio. Note that this variant of the Windsor EV doesn’t get a panoramic glass roof.

In terms of features, the Excite variant of the Windsor EV comes with amenities like a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, a smaller 7-inch digital driver’s display, and automatic AC.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, all four disc brakes, and rear parking sensors. The Windsor EV Excite also gets features like automatic headlights and rain sensing wipers.

Powertrain & Range

It is available with a 38 kWh battery pack. You can check out the detailed specifications in the table below:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

MIDC: Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The Windsor EV supports multiple charging options as mentioned below:

Charger Charging Time 3.3 kW AC Charger 13.8 hours 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger 6.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 55 minutes

MG offers the Windsor EV with a unique battery rental ownership program called BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). It allows you to pay for the battery pack based on your usage.

Rivals

The MG Windsor EV can be regarded as a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Given its price and electric powertrain specifications, it also serves as an option to the Tata Punch EV.

