    Watch: Shortcuts To Control ORVMs, Drive Modes, And AC In The MG Windsor EV

    Modified On Mar 03, 2025 03:19 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

    • 3.2K Views
    The MG Windsor EV features a 15.6-inch infotainment display through which you can control various functions like the OVRMs, drive modes, and the AC. Here are some steering wheel shortcuts for these functions

    The MG Windsor EV is an all-electric crossover and the third EV offering in MG India’s lineup. It is known for its feature-rich cabin, which includes one of the largest touchscreens in its price range, measuring 15.6 inches in size. Apart from just offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, this unit also controls many of the vehicle's components, such as ORVMs, AC, and even drive modes. It might be tricky to adjust these functions while driving, so we bring you some steering wheel shortcuts to make these adjustments more convenient.

    Starting with the OVRMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), simply press the left toggle button on the steering wheel. By pressing left or right, you can adjust the OVRMs. Similarly, you can adjust them up and down using the same toggle. The same left toggle can also be used to control the AC in the Windsor EV. You can adjust the fan speed using the left and right buttons, while the up and down buttons control the temperature. Additionally, you can set these buttons as a favorite function on the touchscreen to control the EV's regeneration modes. By pressing the right toggle on the steering wheel, you can also control the EV's digital driver display.

    Also Check Out: Here’s How Many Kilometres MG Windsor EV Can Run In A Full Charge

    MG Windsor EV: Features And Safety

    Apart from a 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay,  the Windsor EV also comes with amenities like a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, automatic AC, a panoramic glass roof, reclining rear seats, and a wireless phone charger. Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist, though ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) is not available.

    MG Windsor EV: Powertrain

    It comes with a 38 KWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    38 kWh

    Power 

    136 PS

    Torque 

    200 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC I+II)

    332 km

    The battery supports a 45 kW fast charger, enabling a 0-80% charge in just 55 minutes.

    The MG Windsor EV features a battery rental program (BaaS) that allows customers to pay for the use of the vehicle’s battery pack separately from the purchase price. Under this program, the rental cost is set at Rs 3.5 per kilometer. Additionally, owners are required to recharge the battery after every 1,500 kilometers of usage. 

    MG Windsor: Rivals

    The MG Windsor rivals the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400

    Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

