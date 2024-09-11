Modified On Sep 11, 2024 07:32 PM By Rohit for MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV is an all-electric crossover offering and has a minimalistic design inside and out, while packing a lot of modern features

The MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third all-electric offering from the carmaker in India. While it is based on the Wuling Cloud EV sold overseas, MG has given it some minor updates (along with a different powertrain setup) to make it more relevant for our market. The Winsor EV is an electric crossover, which is aimed to take on the Tata Nexon EV. If you want to explore the new MG EV more closely, check it out in the detailed images below:

Exterior

Being an EV, it has a clean fascia, which features an LED DRL strip above the MG logo, and LED headlights housed in the bumper.

Its bumper has a mesh-like pattern in a big air dam and a skid plate finished in chrome. You can also notice the provision of a front camera in the bumper and the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is not available on the India-spec model.

In profile, you can notice the free-flowing design of the crossover EV and the large panels for the windows. The Windsor EV’s charging port is located on the front left fender.

Design highlights on the side include flush door handles and aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

At the back, it has a sober look, with the only interesting design elements being a raked glass panel and connected LED lighting.

Interior

The electric crossover features an all-black theme and has bronze and wooden inserts all around the cabin and on the dashboard. MG has equipped it with a 2-spoke steering wheel, which along with the seats, comes upholstered in black leatherette.

Its rear seats can be reclined up to 135 degrees. For those seated here, there’s a centre armrest and all three passengers get adjustable headrests as well.

Features And Safety

MG has provided the Windsor EV with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger. It also gets a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, and 256-colour ambient lighting.

Its safety net includes six airbags across all variants, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Electric Powertrain Details

It comes with the following battery pack, electric motor and claimed range as given below:

Specification MG Windsor EV Battery Pack 38 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range 331 km

The Windsor EV’s charging details are as follows:

0-100 percent using a 3.3 kW AC charger- 13.8 hours

0-100 percent using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger- 6.5 hours

0-80 percent using a 50 kW DC fast charger- 55 minutes

Price And Competition

The MG Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a competitor to the Tata Punch EV due to its pricing and similar electric specifications. The new MG EV is also a rival to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

