Every Electric Car Launched In India In 2021

Published On Dec 26, 2021 11:31 AM By CarDekho

A rundown of every emission-free offering launched over the last 12 months

Considering the ongoing global shift from internal combustion engines to electric motors, many car manufacturers in India have joined the bandwagon to introduce new fully electric vehicles in the country. While the future of mobility is surely green, the Indian automobile market has a range of EVs to choose from at present as well.

We have put together a list of every electric car that was launched in the country this year, take a look -

Tata Tigor EV

The Tata Tigor EV is currently one of the most affordable long-range electric cars available in India, with prices ranging from Rs 11.99 - 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric sedan is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 75PS and 170Nm. The Tigor EV has an ARAI-certified range of 306 km on a single full charge.

Apart from the blue accents on the outside and inside, the Tigor EV is quite similar to the ICE Tigor, just like the Nexon. It has been equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iRA connected car tech, four speakers and four tweeters, automatic climate control and a digital instrument cluster.

Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace was launched in March 2021 as Jaguar’s first EV for India. The luxury EV is available in S, SE and HSE variants, priced at Rs 1.06 crore, Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom) respectively. The top-end HSE gets goodies like 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, adaptive Matrix LED headlights, a full-length fixed glass roof, dual touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, ‘InControl’ connected-car tech, ‘Windsor’ leather sport seats, a 16-speaker Meridian sound system, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display and more.

Other options include adaptive air suspension, a four-zone climate control, an ionising air purifier with a PM 2.5 filter, as well as a digital rear-view mirror. The I-Pace gets two electric motors which together have a peak output of 400PS and 696Nm. The electric motors are powered by a 90kWh battery pack that provides the SUV with a WLTP-claimed range of 470km.

Audi e-tron SUV and Sportback

The Audi e-tron was introduced as the German luxury carmaker’s first fully electric car in India, and is currently available in three trim levels - 50, 55 and 55 Sportback. The entry-level e-tron 50 Quattro is priced at Rs 99.99 lakh, the 55 Quattro retails at Rs 1.16 crore, while the e-tron Sportback 55 Quattro is currently available for Rs 1.18 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

The e-tron 50 Quattro gets dual electric motors with a combined output of 313PS and 540Nm. It comes with a 71kWh battery for a claimed range of 264 - 379km as per the WLTP cycle. The e-tron 55 Quattro and e-tron Sportback also get a dual-motor layout, but this powertrain puts out 408PS and 664Nm. The larger 95kWh battery pack on these two offers a WLTP-claimed range between 359 - 484km.

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT

The e-tron SUV and Sportback were followed by the e-tron GT performance electric sedan, with prices starting from Rs 1.80 crore for the regular version and from Rs 2.05 crore (both prices ex-showroom) for the RS model. The four-door coupe gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system, 3-zone auto climate control, adaptive air suspension, an active rear spoiler, carbon-ceramic brakes, Matrix LED headlights, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The RS version gets a sportier interior upholstery and an RS steering wheel among its additional features.

The e-tron GT’s dual electric motor powertrain puts out a total of 475PS and 630Nm. There’s also a boost mode that bumps the power up to 530PS. On the other hand, the sportier RS e-tron GT belts out 598PS and 830Nm, with the power output rising to 646PS in boost mode. The RS e-tron GT can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Both versions are offered with the 93kWh battery pack. As per the WLTP cycle, the e-tron GT has a claimed range of 500km, while the RS e-tron GT can cover 481km on a full charge.

Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche brought its EV range to India in 2021 with the launch of the Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo. Prices start from Rs 1.50 crore for the base-spec variant and go all the way up to Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom, before optional add-ons). The Taycan sedan is available in four variants, namely Standard, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S while the Taycan Cross Turismo estate is offered in three variants – 4S, Turbo and Turbo S.

The Taycan shares its underpinnings with the Audi e-tron GT but Porsche is offering more versions of its EV performance sedan. It also gets an all-wheel drive configuration on all models apart from the entry-level variant that is rear-wheel drive only. The Taycan is available with two battery packs - i.e. 79.2kWh and 93.4kWh, and offers a range between 420 - 484km depending on the variant.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV was updated for the 2021 model year and its 44.5kWh battery pack provides an increased range of 419km as per the iCAT cycle. The single electric motor on the SUV puts out 143PS and 353Nm. The improved e-SUV is currently priced between Rs 21 - 24.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ZS EV’s equipment list includes an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, an inbuilt air purifier, cruise control, auto climate control, projector headlights, and connected car tech. On the safety front, the car gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, ESC and hill descent control.

BMW iX

BMW recently launched its first fully electric car in India, the iX SUV that directly rivals the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace. Offered in a single xDrive 40 trim, it is powered by two electric motors that put out a combined 326PS and 630Nm. These motors are powered by a 76.6kWh battery pack that provides the SUV with a range of 425 km as per the WLTP cycle. BMW claims the iX xDrive can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 200kmph.

It should be noted that the first batch of the car has already been sold out. The company has said that deliveries of the SUV will begin from April 2022 onwards, while the second phase of bookings will begin in the first quarter of next year.