MG Windsor EV Driven: Here’s What We Liked And Disliked About This EV

The Windsor EV looks unique and offers best-in-class rear seat comfort, but it leaves you wanting more in terms of real-world driving range

The MG Windsor EV is an all-electric crossover and the third EV in MG’s lineup in India. MG will open the order books for the Windsor EV from October 3, however customers can still experience the car in person at the dealerships and can also avail test drives for the same. Recently, we also had the opportunity to drive this all-electric crossover from MG, and here are 5 things we learnt after driving this EV.

Curvy Design, But Grabs Attention

The Windsor EV is an all-electric vehicle designed from the ground up, and this is clearly reflected in its design. It doesn’t have a separate engine compartment, which allows for an aerodynamic, curvy body style. Premium design elements like connected LED DRLs, an illuminated ‘MG’ logo at the front, large 18-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, and connected LED tail lights all contribute to the upmarket appeal of this electric crossover. Owing to its unique body style, it also grabs a lot of eyeballs on the road.

Premium Interior, But Not The Materials

From the inside, the MG Windsor EV looks very premium and upmarket, and boasts minimalist dashboard layout. We like the dark wooden insert provided on the dashboard highlighted by rose gold inserts. Even the fit and finish is really appreciable, however the quality of materials used inside doesn’t feel very reassuring. The centre tray in the front feels a bit flimsy, and the door opening levers also seem to be made up of light plastic.

One Big Screen For Everything

MG has equipped the Windsor EV with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen that serves as more than just an infotainment unit. This screen controls nearly everything, from climate control and drive modes to headlight settings. In fact, even the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) can fold with the use of this screen. Additionally, features like ventilated front seats, electronic stability control (ESC), auto hold, and the sunshade for the panoramic glass roof can all be managed through this touchscreen unit. This adds a layer of complication to these controls and while these controls are well positioned - buttons are just a lot more convenient.

Best Rear Seat Experience

No other car priced under Rs 20 lakh provides a rear seat experience as comfortable and spacious as the MG Windsor EV. The rear seats can be reclined by up to 135 degrees, and the soft cushioning enhances comfort even further. Plus, the headroom, knee room, and legroom are all generous, ensuring a fully satisfying experience inside the MG EV.

Drive Experience: Smooth But Not Exciting

Let’s first have a look at battery pack and electric motor specifications of the Windsor EV:

Battery Pack 38 \kWh Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 331 km

MIDC: Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The MG Windsor EV delivers a smooth driving experience and feels effortless to make quick overtakes in both city and highway conditions. However, it doesn't feel as energetic as the XUV400 EV or Nexon EV. This is due to the smaller size of its battery pack due to which the power figure is limited in favour of improved driving range.

However, it is also important to note that the WIndsor EV can deliver a driving range of up to 250 km in city driving conditions, which we were expecting to be around 300 km. So you will always have to keep a check of its distance to empty figures. If you commute more than 60 km in a day, this EV will need multiple charges a week.

Price Range and Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The Windsor EV is also being offered with a battery rental ownership program, and if you opt for this form of ownership,its prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh. The Windsor EV can be regarded as a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV, and considering its price and specifications, it is also an alternative to the Tata Punch EV.

