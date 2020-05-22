MG Motor India Launches Contactless Sales And Service Programme

Published On May 22, 2020 11:51 AM By Rohit

The focus is on contact-free technology, enhanced sanitisation, and doorstep services

It can be availed by both new and existing customers.

Services include VPHY (voice-guided demonstration), OTA updates, and online booking and configuration of new cars.

Customers can also opt for pickup and drop service of their cars for workshop visits.

MG Motor India has launched its ‘MG Shield+’ programme for new and existing customers in light of the ongoing pandemic. It focuses on contact-free technology, doorstep delivery, and enhanced sanitisation.

Under the contact-free technology, MG is offering services such as VPHY (voice-guided demonstration), OTA (over-the-air) updates, its MY MG app , and online booking and configuration of a car. Speaking of VPHY, it offers a voice-guided demonstration of cars to customers. They can walk up to the cars at showrooms and be guided by automated voice instructions. During product walkaround, customers can scan QR codes to receive voice-guided feature demonstrations.

The carmaker will also be offering OTA updates to the infotainment systems of the cars. Customers will be able to upgrade the software of their MG’s i-SMART infotainment system without visiting the service station. MG has also launched its MGCare@Home initiative which enables customers to avail several services such as sanitisation, disinfection, and fumigation at home. They can also opt for car fumigation via MG’s MGerm Clean service and in-car sterilisation and disinfection through Medklinn’s Cerafusion technology.

With safety rightly becoming the prime focus of carmakers around the world, MG is ensuring the safety of both its customers and employees by conducting thermal scanning, equipping staff with PPEs, and regularly sanitising display cars and showroom premises. It is also offering pickup and drop facility of cars for workshop visits.