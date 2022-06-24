Modified On Jun 24, 2022 05:32 PM By CarDekho

The carmaker plans to install 1,000 AC fast chargers in residential localities across India

MG continues its drive towards expanding the charging infrastructure in India with the inauguration of the first residential chargers in Jaipur. Two Type 2 EV chargers were recently installed in the Raj Aangan Society in Jaipur, the first of a thousand AC fast chargers that MG plans to install in residential areas throughout India in 1000 days.

These AC chargers will be operational 24x7, catering to the residents and guests of the society. MG will guide the locals and residents through the whole setup, the installation and the benefits of the charger.

The residential chargers are the latest addition to MG’s charging ecosystem comprising DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, and charge-on-the-go with RSA. Currently, the carmaker has one electric vehicle, the ZS EV, in its portfolio with a more affordable EV lineup to arrive soon.

MG Motor strengthens its vision for faster EV adoption in India through MG Charge; inaugurates 1st community EV charger in Jaipur

Gurgaon, June 24, 2022, MG Motor India today installed and inaugurated the first two residential community chargers in Raj Aangan Society (NRI Colony), Jaipur (Rajasthan). This is in line with the automaker’s plan to install more charging stations in Jaipur. As a part of the MG Charge initiative, the automaker will install 1000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India in 1000 days. The chargers were inaugurated by Shri RC Yadav, Additional Commissioner, State Transport Department Jaipur and Mr. Gaurav Jain, Dealer Principal, MG Jaipur.

The SMART chargers installed are Type 2 chargers, sim-enabled and supported through a sharable Charger Management System. The connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs, operating 24*7.

Along with its partners and other RWAs, MG will continue to bolster the community charger infrastructure in the future. The brand will also provide end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process, saving costs for the selected residential societies. This will

enable societies to become future-ready, go green, and encourage the transition to electric vehicles.

MG is taking conscious steps towards green mobility and strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India. MG provides a 6-way charging eco-system with a plug-and-charge cable onboard, an AC fast-charger, DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance) and community charger. MG has also recently partnered with Jio-Bp and BPCL to add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel while installing EV chargers across highways and cities.