MG Gloster Will Also Offer A Less Powerful 2-Wheel-Drive Diesel Option

Published On Sep 24, 2020 04:51 PM By Dhruv for MG Gloster

When it comes to price, the Gloster’s less powerful diesel engine will allow it to take the fight to the Fortuner and Endeavour

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, MG surprised us with the Gloster and the brand has now unveiled the full-size, body-on-frame SUV in India. It brings several class leading features and will be offered with a first-in-segment twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engine and 4x4 drivetrain. MG has now revealed that the Gloster will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a single turbo, lower output and rear-wheel-drive as well.

Take a look at both the engine specs in the table below:

Engine 2.0-litre single-turbo 2.0-litre twin-turbo Power (PS) 163PS 218PS (+55) Torque (Nm) 375Nm 480Nm (+105) Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive Four-wheel-drive

The Gloster will be available in four variants: Super, Sharp, Smart and the range topping Savvy. However, the engine options differ from variant to variant. And on top of that, both 6-seater and 7-seater options are not present in certain combinations of powertrains and variants. Here are the possible combinations that can be had.

2.0-litre single-turbo, RWD 2.0-litre twin-turbo, 4WD Variants (seating layout) Super (7-seater), Smart (6-seater) Sharp (7-seater), Sharp (6-seater), Savvy (6-seater)

Thankfully, all variants and combinations of the Gloster are available with the same four colour options:

Warm White

Metal Ash

Metal Black

Agate Red

Takeaway

The Gloster’s lower Super and Smart variants are available with the single-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine with RWD drivetrain. This would allow MG to price it competitively and take the fight to the Ford Endeavour (Rs 29.99 lakh) and Toyota Fortuner diesel (Rs 30.67 lakh). There is a constraint with the single-turbo diesel option, though. The base Super variant can only be had with a 7-seater layout and the Smart variant can only be had with a 6-seater layout. We believe offering both seating layouts with both variants could have made the Gloster’s entry variants even more appealing.

The higher variants of the Gloster, Sharp and Savvy, can only be had with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine and a 4WD drivetrain. You do, however, get the option to pick between the 7-seater and 6-seater layouts in the Sharp variant. The top-of-the-line Savvy variant will only be available with a 6-seater layout.