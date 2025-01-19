MG 7 Trophy Unveiled In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The MG 7 sedan comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 PS and 405 Nm

MG is going all guns blazing at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and it has now revealed the MG 7 Trophy sedan in India. The MG sedan flaunts a sleek body style, luxurious and feature-packed interior and powerful powertrain options. Let us take a detailed look at everything the MG 7 Trophy has to offer:

Exterior

The exterior design of the MG 7 Trophy is sleek and contains many aggressive cuts and creases. The MG 7 Trophy gets sleek LED headlights with T-shaped LED DRLs and a grille with some silver elements that span the length of the fascia. The bonnet slopes towards the front, giving it a more aerodynamic stance.

In profile, it comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and body cladding on the lower portion of the doors. The windows are frameless and have chrome surrounds around them.

The rear features a chunky tailgate-mounted active spoiler, a connected LED tail light setup, and two exhaust tailpipes on either side of the sedan. The lower portion of the sedan has been blacked out to give the MG 7 Trophy a sporty appeal.

Interior

If the exterior design was sportier, the interior design of the sedan is even more sporty. Inside, the MG 7 Trophy comes with racing seats that have a leatherette upholstery and a dual-tone cabin theme.

The dashboard features an integrated panel that houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. It gets a 3-spoke steering wheel with flattened top and bottom portions to add to its sporty character. It also comes with a supersport button similar to what we see with Mercedes-AMG cars. The centre console has a silver finish and houses the gear lever, the electronic parking brake and other controls.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, other than the dual screens, the MG Trophy comes with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, 9-speaker Bose audio system, a heads-up display, and a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, it comes with multiple airbags, 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like rear collision detection and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Options

The MG 7 sedan comes with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 265 PS Torque 405 Nm Transmission 9-speed MT^

Expected Price And Rivals

The MG 7 will be a more affordable rival to the Toyota Camry and upcoming India-bound Skoda Superb and is hence expected to be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

