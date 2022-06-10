Modified On Jun 10, 2022 05:51 PM By CarDekho for Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Only two units of the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series have been allocated for India

Sitting at the top of the food chain, the AMG GT Black Series gets the most powerful AMG V8 ever. And it is now available in India with prices starting from Rs 5.5 crore (ex-showroom) onward. However, the marque has only allotted two units of the supercar, one of which has already been delivered to petrol head Boopesh Reddy.

The fastest production car on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit (famous circuit in Germany) employs a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an output of 730PS and 800Nm. It drives the rear-wheels only using a 7-speed DCT. It houses a host of aerodynamic trickery for lower air resistance and increased downforce, with a bunch of carbon-fiber elements throughout the car. All of this means that the sprint to a 100 comes up in 3.2s and 0-200kmph in less than 9 seconds! Keep your foot to the floor and the Mercedes will top out at 325kmph.

Apart from the most powerful AMG V8 onboard, what really makes this the hottest AMG GT of all time is its tuning potential. Its suspension can be tweaked according to the tarmac and it even gets a manually-adjustable front splitter for racetrack use.

On the inside, the upholstery is a blend of Nappa leather and DINAMICA black microfibre with contrasting orange inserts and matt-black carbon-fiber trim. AMG specific carbon-fiber bucket seats are available as standard, with optional AMG performance seats also on offer. It also gets an AMG performance rated steering, finished in DINAMICA microfiber.

After the launch of the new-gen Mercedes C-Class, the AMG GT Black Series becomes the second car to be launched in the span of a month. With only two units allocated for India right now, we are yet to find out whether the marque will source more units or not. But we, for one, would love to see more performance-oriented cars make their way to our shores.

