Maruti Suzuki Rewards Loyalty Program Launched

Published On Jun 25, 2020 12:05 PM By Dhruv.A

It allows owners to accumulate points which can be utilised for tangible benefits like routine servicing and part purchase

Maruti Suzuki Rewards program offers points which can be redeemed for buying a warranty, insurance, spare parts and more.

Applicable to all new Maruti car buyers.

AutoCard and MyNexa members will be upgraded to the new reward regime.

Existing owners can enrol through Maruti’s official websites.

India’s largest selling automaker Maruti Suzuki has launched a loyalty program. It works the same way as your favourite clothing or supermarket chain. You accumulate points on every transaction with Maruti Suzuki for servicing, spare parts and accessories. These points can be redeemed for the following:

Purchase of additional Maruti car

Vehicle service

New accessories or spare parts

Purchasing an extended warranty

Enrolling in Maruti’s driving school

Maruti insurance

Exclusive events and offers

All private customers are members of the rewards program whether they buy their car from Arena, Nexa or even the pre-owned car dealership, True Value. Existing customers with AutoCard and MyNexa memberships will be transitioned to the Maruti Suzuki Rewards ecosystem and their existing points will remain unaffected.

The program divides customers into four tiers: Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Higher the tier, better the rewards. The program lacks a physical membership card meaning that patrons will get transactions and offer alerts on their registered mobile numbers.

Existing customers who want to be a part of the program can enrol through Maruti’s Nexa or Arena websites and utilise the membership perks at any Maruti touchpoint across India.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched At Rs 4.84 Lakh