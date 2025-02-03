Maruti e Vitara Variant-wise Powertrain Options Detailed

The Maruti e Vitara comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh – offering a range of over 500 km

The Maruti e Vitara has already made its India appearance in the market-ready avatar at the Auto Expo 2025, and is soon going to be launched, with its offline bookings already underway in select cities. Ahead of its price announcement, we have got details on what battery pack and electric motor options each variant of the e Vitara could likely offer. Maruti will offer the e Vitara in three broad variants: Delta Zeta, and Alpha.

But, before we head into variant-wise distribution of powertrains, let’s first have a look at its specifications:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Claimed Range Over 500 km Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Drive Type Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

The e Vitara supports both 7 kW AC charging and up to 70 kW DC fast charging.

Variant-wise Powertrains

Now, let’s have look at the variant-wise distribution of these battery packs:

Variant Delta Zeta Alpha 49 kWh ✅ ❌ ❌ 61 kWh ❌ ✅ ✅

Looks Rugged

Maruti has given the e Vitara electric SUV a rugged SUV stance. Up front it gets Y-shaped LED DRLs, blanked off grille with a sleek gloss black element that merges onto the LED headlights, and an aggressive bumper design which also integrates fog lights. From the side, it has flared wheel arches and sits on 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear door handles have been mounted on the C-pillar. It features 3-piece LED tail lights which are connected by a gloss black plastic trim at the back.

Cabin And Features

Inside, the e Vitara gets a minimalistic looking dashboard adorned by dual integrated displays consisting of the touchscreen and digital driver’s display.

The e Vitara will likely include features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.1-inch fully digital driver’s display, 10-way powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a fixed glass roof. Safety is taken care of by 7 airbags (as standard), and the e Vitara is also the first Maruti offering to get level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Price And Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The e Vitara will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

