Maruti e Vitara Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The new Maruti e Vitara is the first all-electric offering from the carmaker and comes with a front-wheel-drive setup only and will be launched by March 2025

The Maruti e Vitara is Maruti’s first all-electric offering.

Has a rugged exterior design with sleek lighting elements and black 18-inch wheels.

Gets a modern-looking dashboard with a floating integrated dual-screen setup.

Features include auto AC, panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Safety tech includes 7 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Prices are expected to range from Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Maruti’s first electric offering in India, the Maruti e Vitara, has been revealed in its production-spec avatar in India at the Auto Expo 2025 ahead of its launch by March 2025. It is available with two battery pack options: a 49 kWh or 61 kWh battery pack, both with front axle mounted electric motor (FWD) and a claimed range of over 500 km. The e Vitara will be manufactured in India and will be exported to other countries. Let us take a detailed look at everything Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric offering has on offer:

Exterior

The Maruti e Vitara features sleek LED headlights with Y-shaped LED DRLs. The aggressively designed lower bumper houses two fog lights, a chunky skid plate and a radar sensor for ADAS technology, which is a first for any Maruti car in India.

From the side, the e Vitara appears rugged with thick body cladding and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar, similar to the previous-generation Maruti Swift.

At the rear, the e Vitara has connected LED tail lights with three-piece lighting elements, consistent with its concept version. A ruggedly styled rear bumper with a silver skid plate rounds off the overall exterior design.

Interior

The Maruti e Vitara features a two-tone black and tan cabin theme with a 2-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.1-inch driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard is divided into three layers: the topmost houses the dual displays, the middle layer features a tan panel with AC control buttons and spans between the AC vents, and the bottom layer, finished in black, includes a glovebox and other important controls.

The rectangular AC vents are surrounded by chrome, while the gloss black centre console includes two cupholders, an electronic parking brake, and a rotary dial for terrain and drive mode selection. The console extends into a centre armrest finished in tan leatherette material.

The seats feature semi-leatherette upholstery with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Features And Safety

In addition to the dual screens, the Maruti e Vitara gets auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 10-way adjustable driver's seat and ventilated front seats.

The safety suite is also strong with features like 7 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake. It also comes with level-2 ADAS features, a first for any Maruti car in India, with tech like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation warning.

Electric Powertrain

The Maruti e Vitara offers two battery pack options, paired with either a single electric motor or dual motor setup. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Drivetrain FWD* FWD No. of electric motors 1 1 Claimed range TBA Over 500 km

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

These battery pack options can be charged via varied charging options, including fast charging options.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric. Prices are expected to be announced soon.

