ARAI Is Working On An EV Fast Charger

Published On Dec 06, 2021 05:22 PM

The EV charger is expected to be ready by October 2022, and will be put into operation by December 2022

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey has revealed that ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) is working on a fast charging solution for EVs in India. The revelation was made at a press conference during the ‘Round Table To Promote Electric Mobility’, an event organised by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

According to the Minister, a prototype of the charger is already ready, with the final product expected to be completed by October 2022. The government wants to start installing these fast chargers by December 2022. Having faster charging solutions is key to accelerate the adoption of EVs as the slow charge times from the relatively few charging stations continue to deter buyers.

The Minister failed to emphasise on exactly how quick this new charger would be. However, he did say that research on the subject was on and the data would be available once the R&D phase was over. The current standard for a “fast charger” is one that offers 50kW of DC charging, while certain developed nations are already aiming for a charge rate of up to 150kW.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is also in talks with the Ministry of Heavy Industries to install EV chargers at 22,000 out of an estimated total of 70,000 petrol pumps across India. The first priority would be developing the charging infrastructure around highways and expressways, where an EV charger is expected at every 25km. Cities, too, would be covered under this ambitious plan, with an EV charger present every 3km.