Good News Roundup: The Fight Against COVID-19 Vol.7

Published On May 16, 2020 12:43 PM By Dhruv.A

The numbers of recoveries across the world have soared by almost 3 lakh since our last week’s report

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an economic slump, continual hardships and changed the very course of the world. However, these positive headlines from around the world provide a glimmer of hope for the coming days.

Nearly 16 lakh People Have Recovered

The recovery rate has been steadily increasing across the world and the numbers have now reached close to 16 lakh. This is a near 3 lakh increment over last week’s number. Non-medical suppliers including car manufacturers have also started producing ventilators to fulfil any medical equipment shortages. Many countries and research labs across the world are making steady progress in the final stages of vaccine development and production that could turn the current situation on its head.

Source

Seniors In Their 80s, 90s Or Even 100’s Are Beating Coronavirus

The SARS-CoV-2 (official name for the COVID-19) is particularly fatal for our elders but they seem to be fighting it well and coming out victorious in the end. Guadalupe and José, a married couple of 65 years from Madrid, have won the battle at 88 years of age and are now together at their home. Rita Reynolds (99 years old) from Liverpool, UK, and Ada Zanusso (104 years old) from Biella, Italy, have also successfully recovered. An even older 107-year old Dutch woman who’s seen both the World Wars has also sailed over the COVID-19 tide. A 93-year old Indian man and his wife (88 years old) had earlier recovered from the virus in Kerala.

Rare Indus River Dolphins Are Making Regular Appearances

It seems nature is reclaiming what is rightfully theirs. Human activity and pollution levels have reduced drastically, which has led to improvements in not just air but also water quality. The internet rejoiced when people saw the clear canals of Venice and now we can see the amazing results closer to home. The Indus river dolphin has started appearing in the Beas river. The authorities checked the water quality and found significant quality improvement.

Source

A New Textile Coating That Can Repel Blood, Bacteria And Yes, Even A Virus

There have been numerous instances of healthcare workers and doctors contracting the virus despite wearing PPE (personal protective equipment). This new textile coating that the boffins at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering are working on could change that. It has been proven to repel blood, protein, bacteria and common viruses. It will now be tested against the COVID-19 virus and if all goes well, it could prove instrumental in keeping our frontline workers secure.

Hong Kong, New Zealand, Hawaii & Montana Register No New Cases In Past Weeks

People in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Hawaii and Montana seem to have won the battle against COVID-19. None of these places has reported a new case in more than a week now. Life is gradually coming back on track for the inhabitants as places of public interest and restaurants resume operations. All of these countries are taking necessary precautions, of course, to avoid the risk of reinfection from outside cases.

Source If you missed last week’s good news bulletin, read it here.