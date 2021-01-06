Kia Unveils New Logo With Drone Fireworks Display

Published On Jan 06, 2021 05:33 PM By Sonny

The carmaker has a new look for its new phase as it focuses on EV mobility solutions

Korean carmaker Kia has officially introduced its new logo as one of the first steps towards its transformation. This change is likely in accordance with the brand’s future strategy, Plan S, that was first announced at the start of 2020.

The carmaker will be focussing on developing a dedicated range of electric vehicles and other forms of tailored mobility solutions. The logo itself was previewed in the 2019 Kia Imagine concept car (pictured above) which had the same futuristic font wherein the letters are connected. Kia states its new logo is meant to resemble a handwritten signature. Along with the new logo, the brand has also adopted a new slogan: Movement that inspires. Details on how it will apply to Kia’s upcoming lineup are slated to be revealed on January 15.

For now, based on the Plan S strategy details, we know Kia aims to introduce its first dedicated BEV (battery electric vehicle) in 2021 which has been codenamed the CV. It is expected to offer up to 500km of range and feature Kia’s new charging systems for faster recharging. Later last year, the brand announced its plan to have 11 BEVs in its portfolio by 2025. This includes cars that offer other powertrains as well such as the Niro SUV.

For its EV-only lineup, Kia aims to have a total of seven offerings by 2027. On average, that’s one all-new BEV a year, spread across the brand’s global presence. The new dedicated EVs are meant to cover various segments but we suspect most of them will be SUVs or crossovers of some type. More details are likely to be available after January 15.

The logo announcement itself was made into a record-setting event. Kia used 303 pyrodrones (drones with fireworks to put it simply) for a synchronised display that unveiled the new logo. It’s a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously’. Now that’s a pretty cool way to celebrate a brand event in current times without the risks associated with social gatherings.