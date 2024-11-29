Kia Syros Can Now Be Booked At Some Dealerships

It is reported to sit between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s SUV Indian lineup

The Kia Syros will debut on 19th December in India.

Exterior highlights include all-LED lighting, big rear windows, and a kink towards the C-pillar.

Features on board could include dual-digital displays, ventilated seats, and 6 airbags.

Could get the same petrol and diesel engines as the Kia Sonet.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the confirmation of the Kia Syros’s debut on 19th December in India, we can now confirm that a few Kia dealerships are accepting offline bookings for the new SUV. The Syros is reported to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs in Kia’s Indian portfolio. If you are interested in the new Kia model, here’s a brief overview:

Kia Syros: An Overview

Kia will offer the Syros with vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights complemented by long LED DRLs. The SUV’s design also features large window panels, a flat roof, and a sharp kink in the window beltline near the C-pillar. The teaser sketches have further revealed flared wheel arches, a prominent shoulder line, and flush-fitting door handles. Completing its exterior design are elongated roof rails, L-shaped tail lights, and an upright tailgate.

Expected Cabin And Feature Highlights

While Kia has yet to share the details about the cabin of the Syros, it is expected to draw inspiration from the cabin of both the Sonet and Seltos SUVs, including a dual-tone interior theme. That said, it will feature a completely new 2-spoke steering wheel as noticed in some previous spy shots that had surfaced online recently.

The Syros is likely to come equipped with a dual-display layout, similar to what’s offered in the Sonet and Seltos, along with other features like auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. On the safety front, it could get 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

What Engine Options Are Expected?

The Syros is expected to be offered with the Sonet’s engine options, which are as follows:

Specifications 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT*, 6-speed AT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (clutchless manual)

^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India.

