The Kia EV5 is set to launch initially in China in the latter half of 2023, followed by its introduction to other markets

The Kia EV5 is based on ‘Opposites United' design philosophy, looks like a smaller version of the EV9.

Inside, it gets an integrated screen setup, and 64 colour mood lighting feature as well.

Will get multiple battery pack options with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive drivetrains.

Could come to India by early 2025 with a price tag of around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia EV5 is the latest pure-electric SUV offering from the Korean carmaker, debuted at the Chengdu motor show in China. It is likely based on the same E-GMP platform that underpins the Kia EV6 and its proportions could make it suitable for the Indian market as well.

The Design

Upon first glance, the EV5 appears to draw inspiration from its larger sibling, the EV9. Based on the same 'Opposites United' design philosophy, the EV5 boasts strong lines that lend it a bold appearance. The front is accentuated with a sleek tiger-nose grille, along with Kia’s Signature 3D Star Map Lighting and DRLs. Moving to the profile, 21-inch alloy wheels look futuristic, and its sporty quotient is enhanced by a lower window line that ascends towards the D-pillar.

There are rugged design elements all around like the cladding and skid plates to strengthen the EV5’s SUV credentials. At the rear, it gets a lowered roof spoiler which according to Kia, improves the aerodynamic efficiency of the EV.

Plush Interior

Inside, the Kia EV5 takes a more open approach to the cabin layout to maximise the sense of space, a lot like the EV9. It sports a beige upholstery and the dashboard design looks futuristic and premium. There’s also the same steering wheel design with four spokes with added controls on the lower section.

While there is a central console between the driver and the front passenger, their seats are connected by a raised section. Its rear seats can be folded down flat and the boot area offers multiple storage layouts.

The Kia EV5 features an integrated screen setup with three displays - digital instrument cluster, climate controls, and infotainment system. Other features on offer include connected car technology, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, as well as mood lighting offering a total of 64 colour options. This lighting can adapt for different driving modes and alerts, and it can also dim in low lighting conditions.

Expected Powertrains

Detailed specifications for the Kia EV5 will be announced later this year, likely in October. We suspect that it could get both single and dual electric motor options with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive drivetrains, with varying battery pack options.

Will It Be Launched In India?

As previously mentioned, the Kia EV5 is set to make its market debut in China before entering other markets. If Kia decides to introduce it in India, we anticipate its arrival by early 2025, positioning it below the Kia EV6. For the Indian market, the EV5 might start at around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom), offering competition to models like Hyundai Ioniq 5.