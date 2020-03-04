Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Launched At Rs 68.94 Lakh

Published On Mar 04, 2020 01:03 PM By Sonny for Jeep Wrangler

Hardcore Wrangler makes India debut in its five-door avatar

New Wrangler Rubicon has better off-roading capabilities than the Wrangler Unlimited.

It has a better 4x4 drivetrain, larger approach, break over and departure angles too.

It is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 268PS/400Nm while mated to an 8-speed AT.

It has the same interior as the Wrangler Unlimited with the same comfort features.

The Wrangler Rubicon is the most hardcore off-road version of the Jeep Wrangler and it has now been launched in India for the first time. It is currently available on pre-order with a price tag of Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) while deliveries are scheduled to begin from March 15.

Jeep has brought the 5-door version of the Wrangler Rubicon to India. Like the Compass Trailhawk, the Rubicon is “Trail Rated” too and sports the badge as well. It is equipped with Jeep’s RockTrac 4x4 drivetrain that features a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 4LO ratio, full-time torque management, and heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles. The powertrain is the same - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 268PS and 400Nm while mated to an 8-speed automatic.

In comparison to the Wrangler Unlimited that was launched in the second half of 2019, the Rubicon has increased ground clearance of 217mm, larger approach, break over and departure angles, new black fender flares, and hood decals. Its off-roading abilities are further enhanced by the electronically operated front ‘sway bar’ with locking differentials. As a Wrangler, it also has a fold-down windshield apart from a removable hard roof and doors that can be easily dismantled and refitted. The Rubicon gets 17-inch alloys wearing 255/75R Mud Terrain tyres compared to the 18-inch all-terrain tyres on the Unlimited variant.

Wrangler Rubicon Wrangler Unlimited Ground clearance 217mm 215mm Approach angle 43.9o 41.8o Break over angle 22.6o 21o Departure angle 37o 36.1o

It has the same interior as the Unlimited variant with a 7-inch MID in the instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and auto LED headlamps. Safety features include dual front airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger-side airbags, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic roll mitigation, ABS, hill assist, hill descent control, and electronic stability control.

The Wrangler Rubicon is priced at a premium of Rs 5 lakh over the Wrangler Unlimited for the added off-roading capabilities. It has no direct rivals in this space.

