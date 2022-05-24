English | हिंदी

India-spec Kia EV6 To Go On Sale On June 2

Published On May 24, 2022 01:51 PM

Will be sold in limited numbers and is expected to be priced between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia EV6

  • Kia is bringing the EV6 sporty EV via the CBU route to India.

  • It will get a 77.4kWh battery pack, with a WLTP-rated range of around 500km.

  • To be offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

  • The former will get a single-motor setup, while the AWD version will get two electric motors.

  • Features on board will include dual 12.3-inch displays, ADAS, and dual-zone climate control.

The EV6, which marks the beginning of Kia’s EV journey in India, will be launched on June 2. Kia will only offer 100 units of the electric crossover as it will be brought via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

Kia EV6 cabin

The carmaker has equipped the EV6 with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and panoramic sunroof. Other features on board will include dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, eight airbags, and multiple active safety tech including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It will likely be offered in a single, fully-loaded trim.

Kia will offer the India-spec electric crossover with the 77.4kWh battery pack, having a WLTP-claimed range of around 500km. It will be available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The former will get a single rear motor, while the latter will get a dual-motor setup (one motor on each axle). The single motor variant with less performance will offer more range.

Kia EV6 rear

We expect the carmaker to price its EV in the range of Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

K
koshy koshy
May 24, 2022 3:23:04 PM

Government money earner!

