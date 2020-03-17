Hyundai Verna Facelift To Get Creta-like Voice Activated Connected Tech

Published On Mar 17, 2020 10:58 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Verna 2020

Cooling your car’s cabin remotely while it’s parked in the harsh sun shouldn’t be a problem now

Hyundai Verna facelift’s BlueLink tech will offer voice control for cooled seats, sunroof and climate control.

This will be in addition to the SOS, RSA, tracking and engine immobilisation features we have seen on the Venue.

Expect Hyundai to offer BlueLink complimentary for first three years.

Hyundai Verna is likely to be priced in the same Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh range.

The Hyundai Verna is all set to launch later this month ahead of the BS6 deadline. Apart from a host of mechanical and visual upgrades, it’s also getting BlueLink connected tech. The utilities in this BlueLink tech will be similar to the upcoming Creta.

As per the norm, the Verna facelift’s BlueLink equipped versions will have an eSIM that helps pair the car with your smartphone. As we have seen in the past, Hyundai is likely to make this service free of cost for the initial three years. Let’s look at all that you can do with the Verna facelift.

It will allow pairing with not just your smartphone but also your smartwatch. The safety features include crash notification, SOS, RSA, tyre pressure monitoring system, tracking, engine immobilisation, remote location access and alert police. Convenience enhancing features on offer will include engine start-stop, climate control, door lock and unlock, horn and light, vehicle status and air purifier operation.

The upcoming Verna will also get BlueLink voice command which can help control seat ventilation, sunroof opening/closing, check public holidays and live cricket updates. You can read our explanation of these features here as these are also available in the new Creta.

Apart from these, the Verna will also be sharing the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units with the new Creta. Its 1.0-litre turbo petrol will be borrowed from the Venue though.

Prices of the 2020 Hyundai Verna are likely to remain in the same ballpark as the existing model which retails between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. It will renew its rivalry with the 2020 Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the VW Vento.

Read More on : Verna on road price