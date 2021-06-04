Published On Jun 04, 2021 04:37 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

Existing Honda customers can additionally avail a loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

The Amaze offers maximum savings of up to Rs 33,496.

Honda is offering the Jazz with discounts of up to Rs 21,908.

Offers of up to Rs 22,158 on the WR-V.

All benefits are valid until June 30, 2021.

Honda’s offers list for June includes all the cars in its lineup, except for the fourth- and fifth-gen City. The carmaker is also offering free accessories on all the three cars mentioned in the list but only as an alternative to the cash discount. Here’s a look at the model-wise benefits applicable till June 30, 2021:

Honda Amaze

Offer Amount S MT (Petrol) V MT and VX MT (Petrol) Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 18,496 Up to Rs 5,998 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,496 Up to Rs 15,998

Honda is offering the petrol-powered S MT variant of the Amaze with maximum benefits of up to Rs 33,496.

The V MT and VX MT get savings of up to Rs 15,998.

Honda has priced the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 11,908 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,908

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to all variants of the Jazz .

It retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Honda WR-V

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,158 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,158

Honda is offering both the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V with these discounts.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

Honda’s sub-4m crossover is priced between Rs 8.62 lakh and Rs 11.05 lakh.

Note: Besides the above-mentioned offers, existing Honda customers can get an additional loyalty offer worth Rs 5,000 and exchange benefits of Rs 9,000. Select employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

