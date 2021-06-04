Honda Cars Pack Savings Of Up To Rs 33,496 This June
Published On Jun 04, 2021 04:37 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze
Existing Honda customers can additionally avail a loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000
-
The Amaze offers maximum savings of up to Rs 33,496.
-
Honda is offering the Jazz with discounts of up to Rs 21,908.
-
Offers of up to Rs 22,158 on the WR-V.
-
All benefits are valid until June 30, 2021.
Honda’s offers list for June includes all the cars in its lineup, except for the fourth- and fifth-gen City. The carmaker is also offering free accessories on all the three cars mentioned in the list but only as an alternative to the cash discount. Here’s a look at the model-wise benefits applicable till June 30, 2021:
Honda Amaze
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
S MT (Petrol)
|
V MT and VX MT (Petrol)
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 18,496
|
Up to Rs 5,998
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 33,496
|
Up to Rs 15,998
-
Honda is offering the petrol-powered S MT variant of the Amaze with maximum benefits of up to Rs 33,496.
-
The V MT and VX MT get savings of up to Rs 15,998.
-
Honda has priced the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.22 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.
Honda Jazz
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 11,908
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 21,908
-
Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.
-
The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to all variants of the Jazz.
-
It retails from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Honda WR-V
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Free Accessories
|
Up to Rs 12,158
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 22,158
-
Honda is offering both the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V with these discounts.
-
Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.
-
Honda’s sub-4m crossover is priced between Rs 8.62 lakh and Rs 11.05 lakh.
Note: Besides the above-mentioned offers, existing Honda customers can get an additional loyalty offer worth Rs 5,000 and exchange benefits of Rs 9,000. Select employees can also avail a corporate discount. We request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for the exact details.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
- Monthly Car Sales Dropped By More Than Half In May 2021
-
Read More on : Honda Amaze diesel
- Renew Honda Amaze Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful