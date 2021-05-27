Spend No More Than 10 Seconds At Toll Plazas!

Published On May 27, 2021 05:00 PM By Rohit

Latest guidelines from NHAI are aimed at reducing vehicle queue to under 100 metres

In what comes as a major relief for frequent travellers, the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) latest guidelines are set to reduce the waiting time at toll plazas to not more than 10 seconds.

As per the NHAI, the new rules will help in smoothening traffic by limiting queueing up of cars for not more than 100 metres. While there’s no waiting time at most toll plazas due to the implementation of 100 percent FASTag payments, the NHAI aims to improve the situation further. So in case, there is a queue of more than 100 metres due to some reason, vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying toll until the line comes within 100 metres of the toll booth.

In order to initiate the process, NHAI has stated a yellow line will be made in each toll lane at a distance of 100 metres from the toll booth.

The authority also says that toll collection has been completely cashless since mid-February this year thanks to a 96 percent usage of FASTag, even 99 percent at many toll plazas. It further said, “Keeping in view the growing Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) penetration in the country, it has been emphasised to have a new design and construct the upcoming toll plazas as per traffic projections for the next 10 years to have an efficient toll collection system.”

This comes after a recent announcement from Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister For Road Transport And Highways, on the removal of physical toll booths in the country within a year by developing a GPS-based system that will scan the car and identify the route taken.