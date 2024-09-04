Modified On Sep 04, 2024 01:47 PM By CarDekho for MG Windsor EV

In the upcoming festive season, we will not only witness the introduction of MG’s third EV, but will also get a couple of premium all-electric SUVs

All-electric cars are growing in number and are also becoming more popular in India with every passing year. Even though the EV charging network is still in the developing phase, many buyers are choosing EVs because of their quick power delivery, potential savings in the long run, and for their relatively environment-friendly nature. So far, the Tata Curvv EV has been a big launch in 2024. With the festive season coming up, here’s a look at the top four EVs set to go on sale in our market.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

Launch Date: September 5, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom)

To begin with, Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its first all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680, in India. It features a large black panel grille with chrome strips and a distinctive two-tone paintwork that sets it apart from the standard EQS SUV sold globally. Inside, the standout feature is the triple screen setup, and dual 11.6-inch displays for the rear passengers.

The international-spec EQS 680 comes with two electric motors producing 658 PS and 950 Nm, capable of delivering up to 600 km of claimed range. However, Mercedes is yet to reveal the powertrain specifications for the India-spec model.

MG Windsor EV

Launch Date: September 11, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

With the launch of the Windsor EV, MG is set to introduce its third all-electric offering in India. The carmaker has already teased its exterior and interior, confirming key features such as LED headlights with DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It is expected to be offered with a 50.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor producing 136 PS and 200 Nm. The Indonesia-spec model delivers a claimed range of 460 km, however the India-spec model is expected to have a slightly different range, which will be ARAI certified.

Kia EV9

Launch Date: October 3, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia is set to launch its flagship all-electric offering for the Indian market, the EV9, in October. It will be sold alongside the EV6 and features a boxy, muscular design. In terms of features, it gets a dual 12.3-inch screen setup (one for the driver’s display and the other for the infotainment system), a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Globally, it is available with two battery pack options: a 76.1 kWh and a 99.8 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 541 km. It is offered in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) versions in the international markets..

Facelifted BYD e6

Launch Date: To Be Announced

Expected Price: To Be Confirmed

Chinese automaker BYD has teased the facelifted e6 in India. The updated all-electric MPV has already been revealed globally and features refreshed styling with new LED lighting and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. Feature highlights include a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic glass roof.

International-spec models of the e6 are offered with two battery pack options: a 55.4 kWh battery paired with a 163 PS electric motor, and a 71.8 kWh battery paired with a 204 PS electric motor. The latter has a claimed range of 530 km and also features vehicle-to-load capabilities.

Do let us know in the comments below about which of the above-mentioned models you are most excited for.

