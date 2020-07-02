Great Wall Motors’ New Ora R2 Compact EV To Offer 400km Range

Modified On Jul 02, 2020 05:59 PM By Sonny

The new Ora EV -- it is yet to get its official name -- will be positioned above the R1 that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020

GWM’s electric division, ORA, has showcased its new EV ahead of July launch.

Presently dubbed the R2, it has a longer wheelbase than the R1.

It claims a range of 401km and will offer more power too.

The design and layout of the R2 is said to be inspired by cats.

It features a 23-inch integrated display for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

GWM is set to debut in India with Haval range of SUVs in 2021 and have plans to launch electric vehicles as well.

The R1 was the EV star of Great Wall Motors ’ (GWM) stall at Auto Expo 2020. It made its global debut as the world’s most affordable EV with a claimed range of 300km from the entry variant. Now, GWM’s EV division has showcased its third and latest product, currently dubbed the Ora R2.

Mechanical details of the R2 are still sparse as the company is yet to launch this China-only EV, which will happen sometime in July. The brand states that it shares its pure EV platform with the R1 , though modified for a 15mm longer wheelbase that now measures 2490mm. There is also talk of the R2 offering more performance with an electric motor, rated at 63PS, for an extra 15PS of power. Ora claims a range of upto 401km for its latest EV and states that there will be other configurations as well. For instance, the R1 is offered in China with two range options: a 28.5kWh battery for 300km and a 33kWh battery for 350km.

Most of the details of the new Ora compact EV that have been announced focus on its ‘cat-inspired’ design. It features smooth curves and rounded edges to iron out any sharp lines while still having a boxy stance. The bumper features a perforated grille design in a mouth-like shape and fits it with rectangular headlamps. The charging port is located on the front-left fender. Around the rear, the R2 has a glass tailgate, i.e., the rear windscreen is the tailgate. The taillamps cover most of the width of the rear screen, separated by the ‘Ora’ badge in the centre.

Inside its cabin, the third Ora EV features a Mercedes-like large, integrated digital display for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. Ora states that it is a 23-inch screen. Despite its low-cost positioning, the R2 boasts of features like 6 airbags, wireless charging pad, electronic stability program and possibly even lane assist. Ora will position this new EV above the budget-priced R1, which starts from Rs 6.5 lakh after government incentives in China.

This new GWM Ora EV still does not have an official name yet; ‘R2’ is only a temporary designation. The carmaker has also stated its intentions to offer the R2 outside of China, so it might bring it to India as well. GWM had already confirmed its plans to enter the Indian market with its Haval range of SUVs in 2021, which will be followed by electric models.