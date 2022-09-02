English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 27,500 Off On Honda City, Jazz, Amaze, And WR-V This September

Modified On Sep 02, 2022 06:49 PM By Tarun for Honda City

No offers on the City hybrid or any diesel models

honda offers september

  • Save up to Rs 27,500 on the fifth-gen Honda City. 

  • Save up to Rs 27,000 and Rs 27,500 on the WR-V and Jazz respectively. 

  • Buying Honda’s subcompact sedan will help you save up to Rs 8,000. 

For the month of September, Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 27,500 on its lineup. You can avail cash, exchange, loyalty, and corporate discounts with the City, Jazz, Amaze, and WR-V. Just like the past many months, there are no benefits available with the diesel variants. 

Here are the model-wise offers for September 2022: 

Models

Cash Discount / Free Accessories

Exchange discount

Loyalty Bonus

Loyalty Exchange bonus

Corporate discount

Total

City 5th Generation

Rs 5,000 / Rs 5,500

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 7,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 27,500

City 4th Generation

-

-

Rs 5,000

-

-

Up to Rs 5,000

WR-V

-

Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 7,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 27,000

Jazz

-

Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 7,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Amaze

-

-

Rs 5,000

-

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 8,000
  • The offers remain unchanged from the past month. 

Honda Jazz

  • You can opt for free accessories worth Rs 5,500 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 with the fifth-gen City, along with exchange, loyalty, and corporate benefits totalling up to Rs 27,500.

  • Those going for the fourth-gen City are only eligible for a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. 

  • The WR-V and the remaining models do not get any cash discount. However, you can still save up to Rs 27,000 with the SUV-crossover. 

  • Honda’s hatchback, the Jazz, gets benefits of up to Rs 25,000. 

T
Published by
Tarun
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda City
