Modified On Sep 02, 2022 06:49 PM By Tarun for Honda City

No offers on the City hybrid or any diesel models

Save up to Rs 27,500 on the fifth-gen Honda City.

Save up to Rs 27,000 and Rs 27,500 on the WR-V and Jazz respectively.

Buying Honda’s subcompact sedan will help you save up to Rs 8,000.

For the month of September, Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 27,500 on its lineup. You can avail cash, exchange, loyalty, and corporate discounts with the City, Jazz, Amaze, and WR-V. Just like the past many months, there are no benefits available with the diesel variants.

Here are the model-wise offers for September 2022:

Models Cash Discount / Free Accessories Exchange discount Loyalty Bonus Loyalty Exchange bonus Corporate discount Total City 5th Generation Rs 5,000 / Rs 5,500 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 7,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 27,500 City 4th Generation - - Rs 5,000 - - Up to Rs 5,000 WR-V - Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 7,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 27,000 Jazz - Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 7,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Amaze - - Rs 5,000 - Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 8,000

The offers remain unchanged from the past month.

You can opt for free accessories worth Rs 5,500 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 with the fifth-gen City, along with exchange, loyalty, and corporate benefits totalling up to Rs 27,500.

Those going for the fourth-gen City are only eligible for a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

The WR-V and the remaining models do not get any cash discount. However, you can still save up to Rs 27,000 with the SUV-crossover.

Honda’s hatchback, the Jazz, gets benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Get up to Rs 8,000 off on the Honda Amaze.

Honda is reportedly going to discontinue the Jazz, WR-V, and fourth-gen City soon. So, these might be the last few months for the models.

