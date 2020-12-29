Modified On Dec 29, 2020 04:28 PM By Rohit

While a few have specified the extent of the hike, others have left customers wondering

New year means new models from multiple carmakers along with an upward revision of prices of those already on sale. 2021 will witness multiple brands following this yearly practice, in fact, a few have already announced price increments across their product lineups. Here’s a list of all the carmakers that have declared a price hike:

Maruti Suzuki

One of the most popular brands in India, Maruti has announced a price hike across all models beginning from January 2021. While it has not revealed the quantum of the increment, it has stated it will vary depending on the model chosen. The price hike will be applicable to both Arena and NEXA models including the facelifted Vitara Brezza, Baleno, and Wagon R . Maruti’s current portfolio offers cars priced from Rs 2.95 lakh to 12.39 lakh.

Mahindra

Mahindra has been riding high on the huge success garnered by the second-gen Thar . It will now be increasing prices effective from January 2021 as a result of rising input and commodity costs. Although the extent of the hike is yet unknown, it will apply to all Mahindra models. However, customers who have booked the new Thar on or before November 30, will get the SUV at its launch price. Mahindra currently offers models priced in the range of Rs 5.67 lakh to 31.73 lakh.

Renault

Joining the bandwagon, Renault has also announced that the prices of its models will be hiked from January 2021. Unlike the above brands, Renault has said the increment will be up to Rs 28,000 depending on the variant and model. The carmaker’s current Indian portfolio consists of cars priced from Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh.

MG Motor

The Hector family is set to get another member soon in the form of a 7-seater version of the SUV. While the first month of 2021 will witness the launch of the car, MG has declared it will hike the prices of all models by up to 3 percent due to the surge in costs. The carmaker currently offers four SUVs in India priced from Rs 12.83 lakh to Rs 35.58 lakh.

Nissan-Datsun

The Nissan-Datsun duo has also announced that the prices of models from both carmakers will increase by up to 5 percent due to the increased costs. The increment will be applicable to the recently launched Nissan Magnite as well since it is available at introductory prices until the end of 2020. Both Nissan and Datsun offer three models in India priced in the range of Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 2.12 crore.

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento are set to become expensive by up to 2.5 percent as a result of a price hike that will be implemented in January 2021. Volkswagen says increment is necessary due to the rising input costs. The carmaker retails the two models in the range of Rs 5.87 lakh to Rs 9.67 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh respectively.

Skoda

Skoda has also announced that the prices of all its models will go up by up to 2.5 percent from January 2021. The carmaker has cited rising input costs and volatility in commodity prices and exchange rates as the reason for the price hike. It currently offers four models in India priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 35.99 lakh.

While there’s no official word yet from popular brands including Hyundai, Kia and Honda, expect them and others to follow suit as we head towards 2021.

All prices, ex-showroom