Published On Dec 18, 2022 08:01 AM By Ansh

These players like to be fast both on and off the field

It's the Final today! At 8:30 PM tonight, Argentina is going to face off against reigning world champions, France, and they are hungry for the trophy. Young blood Kylian Mbappé will go head-to-head with one of the G.O.A.Ts Lionel Messi. As these teams fight for the 2022 World Cup title, let’s see what kind of rare and exquisite cars these world-class footballers drive and own.

Since these multi-millionaire athletes tend to own a fleet of cars ranging from practical to ridiculous, we’ve narrowed our picks to the top car owned by the top three players of each team.

Argentina

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is at the top of many football-themed lists, and the trend continues here as well. Argentina’s captain has a lot of cars in his garage with many rare and exciting picks, but if the reports hold true then here is one that stands above the rest: a Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti. This one-in-four Ferrari race car from the 1950s is powered by a 4.1-litre V12 engine and puts out 400PS with a top speed of around 300kmph.

Angel Di Maria

The Argentinean right-winger may not have as many trophies in his cabinet as his team captain, but he is undoubtedly a world-class player who has played for some of the top clubs in Europe. Di Maria reportedly drives a Porsche, an Aston Martin, a Range Rover and the most expensive car in his possession is the Lamborghini Huracan. But it’s his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that makes him stand out from the usual line of rich footballers in that part of the world. The American muscle car uses a 6.2-litre V8 engine that churns out 466PS and 630Nm, gets a top speed of 300kmph and does the nought to 100kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds.

Lautaro Martinez

The young attacker in Argentina’s lineup also drives a Lamborghini Huracan, but the newer EVO Spyder edition. It makes 640PS with a 5.2-litre V10 engine. The Huracan EVO Spyder has a top speed of 325kmph and it can do the zero to 100kmph run in 3.1 seconds.

France

Kylian Mbappé

The 23-year-old French footballer is seen as the face of the latest crop of world-class players, and already has a lot of cars to his name. He owns multiple models from Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and a Range Rover too, but the star of his garage is the Ferrari 488 Pista. This track-oriented beast is powered by the most powerful Ferrari V8 yet, a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 unit that churns out 720PS. It does the nought to 100kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of over 340kmph.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann's fleet of cars is quite varied too and includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Wraith, Maserati GranTurismo S, 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and more. The model dearest to him in his collection is the McLaren 675LT, a limited-edition British supercar. Powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 engine, the 675LT makes 675PS and 700Nm with a top speed of 330kmph and a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 2.8 seconds.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud, the wise and experienced French striker, seems to enjoy his second-generation Bentley Continental GT, a highlight among the usual garage of luxury cars owned by World Cup winners. The luxury coupé packs a 4-litre V8 engine and produces over 600PS of power.

These are some of the fastest, coolest, and most expensive cars owned by the top players who will head to the field in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. It’ll be exciting to see what car these players might get if they win tonight.