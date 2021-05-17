Discounts Of Up To Rs 40,000 On Compact Hatchbacks This May

Modified On May 18, 2021 10:10 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

You can even grab a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000

The Datsun GO comes with maximum savings of up to Rs 40,000.

Up to Rs 35,000 off on the Hyundai Santro.

Tata is offering the Tiago with benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

The Maruti Celerio and Wagon R get discounts of up to Rs 18,000 and Rs 31,000, respectively.

All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

If you’re planning on buying a compact hatchback this May, you can avail discounts on several models, including the Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, until May 31, 2021. Here’s a look at the model-wise offer list:

Datsun GO

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The Datsun GO gets a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each but it misses out on a corporate discount.

Datsun retails the hatchback from Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 13,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 31,000

The CNG variants of the Wagon R come with these benefits. The petrol variants also get a consumer offer of Rs 8,000, with other discounts remaining the same.

Maruti’s compact hatchback is priced from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 18,000

The above-mentioned savings can be availed on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.

Maruti is offering both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback with the above discounts.

While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.91 lakh.

The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched around mid-2021.

Hyundai Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Hyundai is offering the Santro's base-spec Era with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 but for the other variants, it goes up by Rs 10,000.

It is priced from Rs 4.73 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

Tata’s compact hatchback is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh.

Note: The above offers may vary from state to state and depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealer of your preferred model for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

