Discounts Of Up To Rs 40,000 On Compact Hatchbacks This May

Modified On May 18, 2021 10:10 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

You can even grab a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 

  • The Datsun GO comes with maximum savings of up to Rs 40,000.

  • Up to Rs 35,000 off on the Hyundai Santro.

  • Tata is offering the Tiago with benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

  • The Maruti Celerio and Wagon R get discounts of up to Rs 18,000 and Rs 31,000, respectively.

  • All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

If you’re planning on buying a compact hatchback this May, you can avail discounts on several models, including the Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, until May 31, 2021. Here’s a look at the model-wise offer list:

Datsun GO

Datsun GO

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • The Datsun GO gets a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each but it misses out on a corporate discount.

  • Datsun retails the hatchback from Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 13,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 31,000

  • The CNG variants of the Wagon R come with these benefits. The petrol variants also get a consumer offer of Rs 8,000, with other discounts remaining the same.

  • Maruti’s compact hatchback is priced from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 18,000

  • The above-mentioned savings can be availed on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.

  • Maruti is offering both the petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback with the above discounts.

  • While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.91 lakh.

  • The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched around mid-2021.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offer

Santro
 

Era (Base-spec)

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 35,000

  • Hyundai is offering the Santro's base-spec Era with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 but for the other variants, it goes up by Rs 10,000.

  • It is priced from Rs 4.73 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh.

Tata Tiago

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Rs 25,000

Note: The above offers may vary from state to state and depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealer of your preferred model for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Rohit
