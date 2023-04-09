Published On Apr 09, 2023 08:39 AM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

Let’s see how the safest cars of India go up against one of the most popular cars of India, in terms of safety rating

The latest cars to secure a solid five-star safety rating are the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. The sedans are now the safest cars of India, outscoring their SUV versions by a marginal difference. Thanks to their vast price range from around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom), the sedans also indirectly compete with compact SUVs and some midsize SUVs.

Now, here’s a crash test comparison between the current safest cars of India against one of the best-selling SUVs, the Hyundai Creta. However, note that the Slavia and Virtus have been crash tested per the new and stricter global NCAP standards. The Creta has just gone through the frontal impact test, while the sedans have also undergone side barrier, side pole, and electronic stability control tests.

Overall Scores Compared

Slavia / Virtus Creta (Tested as per old parameters) Adult Occupants’ Protection 29.71 out of 34 points (5 Stars) 8 out of 17 points (3 Stars) Child Occupants Protection 42 out of 49 points (5 stars) 28.29 out of 49 points (3 stars)

The sedans scored five stars each for adult and child occupants’ protection, while the Creta scored three stars for each. While the footwell area and bodyshell integrity of the Slavia and Virtus was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings, it was unstable in case of the Hyundai Creta.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Vs Skoda Kushaq - Crash Test Ratings Compared

Adult Occupants’ Protection

Skoda Slavia/Virtus:

The Slavia and Virtus showed good protection to the head, neck, driver’s thighs, and co-passengers’ leg region.

The chest region of both the front passengers was offered adequate protection.

The sedans were also tested for side barrier and pole impact, as per the stricter regulations.

In the side barrier impact test, they offered good protection for the pelvis area, but adequate for the head, chest, and abdomen.

The VAG twins showed good protection to the head, neck, and pelvis area but marginal protection for the chest in side pole impact test.

Hyundai Creta

In case of frontal impact test, the Creta showed good protection to the co-driver’s head and front passengers’ neck but adequate protection to the driver’s head.

Protection for the driver’s chest was marginal, but good for the co-driver.

Both the passengers’ knee received marginal protection. The driver’s tibias showed weak and adequate protection and in case of the co-driver, good and adequate.

The side barrier and pole impact tests were not conducted for the Creta, since the new testing norms were not applicable.

Child Occupants’ Protection:

In case of the Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus, full protection was offered to the three-year old and 18-month old dummies seated at the back. However, same was not the case in Creta where it offered weak protection to head and chest of the three-year old and good protection to the 18 months’ old dummy.

Standard Safety Features

Skoda Slavia / Volkswagen Virtus:

The sedans get dual front airbags, electronic stability control, electronic differential locking system, traction control, three-point seatbelts for all five seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and TPMS as standard.

The higher end variants feature six airbags, a rear parking camera, and hill hold control.

Hyundai Creta

Six airabgs, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX child seats are now standard with the Creta.

However, during the crash test, only dual front airbags and ABS with EBD were standard.

Tyre pressure monitoring and a rear parking camera is available in the higher grades of the Creta.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz: Crash Test Ratings Compared

Takeaway

While the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are definitely the safer car, the Creta now gets several added features as standard. With the newer protocol and more features, the Hyundai SUV could receive a better safety rating.

Read More on : Slavia Automatic