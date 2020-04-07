Coronavirus Update: MG Motor Working On A Low-Cost Ventilator

Published On Apr 07, 2020 11:15 AM By Sonny

The carmaker is in talks with medical device manufacturers for its prototype design

Another car brand is looking to help the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Among other initiatives, MG Motor is now working on building its own low-cost ventilator that it will supply to various healthcare facilities.

A prototype of MG’s affordable ventilator is expected to be ready within a week. The carmaker is in talks with medical equipment companies such as General Electric (GE), who already have approved designs, for guidance on its own device.

If approved, MG’s ventilator could be manufactured at the company’s facility in Halol, Gujarat. MG is also willing to set up a separate unit, if needed, to make these ventilators. However, it will take a while to get all the required regulatory approvals before its ventilators are cleared for production to be used in medical facilities.

In order to offer some extra motivation for this relief activity, MG has announced the ventilator challenge as part of its developer program and grant. The best ventilator design as evaluated by a team of medical experts will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh and support to put the prototype into production. Given the importance of finding a solution swiftly, the last date for submitting prototype applications is set at April 15.

Commenting on the move, the President and MD of MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba, said in a statement, “There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption.” He also mentioned that this initiative is an effective means to incentivise medical innovation.

Several brands in the auto industry across the world are working on ways to assist health organisations in the battle against COVID-19. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates.