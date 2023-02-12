Modified On Feb 12, 2023 09:06 PM By Tarun

The expressway will also pass through the Alwar district and Sariska Tiger Reserve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Delhi to Dausa stretch of the upcoming Mumbai To Delhi Expressway. The stretch is now open for travellers from Delhi to Jaipur or vice-a-versa, via Alwar and Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road.

The 246-kilometre stretch connects the capital of the country to Dausa, which is about an hour away from Jaipur city. Currently, it takes around 5-6 hours for the trip, which should be down to around 3.5-4 hours.

Also Read: 7 Things You Need To Know About The Upcoming Mumbai-Delhi Expressway

The expressway has a speed limit of 120 kmph and four-lane highways (on each side) will ensure uninterrupted driving experience. The current Delhi-Jaipur national highway passes through several small towns and villages, which often alters the car’s speed.

The Delhi-Dausa stretch will also facilitate tourism in Rajasthan and Haryana. The Sariska Tiger reserve falls in midst the expressway, while the Keoladeo National Park and Ranthambore National park are now connected to the capital faster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that rural ‘haats’ are being developed around the expressway, which will help the local artisans in selling their articles.

Also Read: Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai-Nagpur) Expressway Now Open For Public - 7 Facts You Need To Know

This stretch is a part of the Mumbai-Delhi expressway, which is expected to be functional by the end of this year. It will reduce the travel time between two metro cities by half, from 24 hours to 12 hours. The claimed toll amount for the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be about 65 paise per kilometer and on that basis, we’re expecting around Rs 160 toll from Delhi to Dausa.