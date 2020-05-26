CarDekho Survey: These 1,300 Respondents Reveal How COVID-19 Will Affect Their Car Purchase Decision

Published On May 26, 2020 10:49 AM By Dhruv.A

A majority of buyers who were mulling over a purchase have made up their minds to buy a personal vehicle once the lockdown is lifted

April 2020 will go down in history as the darkest month for the auto industry with not a single car sold in the entire country. As the nationwide lockdown was in full effect, a lot of buyers were wondering how to get their new cars home. We spoke to some of those individuals to understand if their priorities regarding car buying will change in the post-coronavirus world.

A total of 1,300 respondents took part in the exercise, bifurcated according to their budget into three broad segments: Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, Rs 13 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 35 lakh+. Let’s get into details now.

How has COVID-19 affected your car buying decision? The options here were whether the current pandemic has fast-tracked, delayed or confused them about their purchase. You can read the results here.

Post COVID-19, how would you want to test drive a car?

Tick boxes for this question were doorstep test drives, dealership visits or no test drives. You’d be amazed at how many people were willing to skip a test drive before buying a new car.

Considering COVID-19, what new features would you like in online platforms like CarDekho?

Online car purchase will gain prominence among new age buyers, but they would like certain upgrades to online portals for proper research and user-friendly dissemination of details. This is the one that found the highest support among the respondents.

Post COVID-19, what features would you like to have in new cars?

It’s common knowledge by now that cleanliness and sanitisation is the first barrier between you and the infamous virus. So, what features would you like in a car to minimise any related risks? Here’s what Indian buyers would like to see.

What’s your preferred mode of transportation?

Those who were on the fence regarding a personal car purchase have now tilted in its favour. The prime reasons here are social distancing and hygiene. Here’s how the number varies in various segments.