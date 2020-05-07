Doorstep Test Drives Could Surge In Post-COVID-19 India: Survey

Published On May 07, 2020 12:49 PM By Dhruv.A

The ongoing pandemic looks poised to catalyse contactless doorstep test drives and deliveries

The coronavirus crisis might have brought car sales to an absolute halt at this point, but it’ll change how we buy cars in the future. A CarDekho survey reveals significant changes in buyer sentiments post coronavirus, particularly an increasing preference for doorstep test drives.

The survey pool comprises buyers eyeing cars from various segments. These range between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, Rs 13 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, topped off by Rs 35 lakh+.

According to the interviews, buyers in the entry-level segment (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 13 lakh) are likely to prefer the feel of brick-and-mortar stores. A healthy 54 per cent picked dealer visit while 24 per cent would want the car at their doorstep. 22 per cent said they won’t need a test drive before buying a new car. This price bracket comprises hatchbacks, sub-4m sedans, SUVs, and entry variants of compact sedans and SUVs.

When it comes to the Rs 13 lakh to Rs 30 lakh bracket, buyer behaviour is quite aspirational. Cars in this range usually cater to those looking for a premium buying experience and more than 38 per cent respondents agreed to doorstep test drives. Those who’d rather head to a showroom were a smidge less at 37 per cent. At least 25 per cent of buyers won’t bother getting a taste of the product before purchase. This price range features compact, mid-size and full-size SUVs with executive sedans.

The premium category of Rs 35 lakh+ includes a vast field of offerings covering anything from an Audi A3 to an A8. These buyers are going to put in big bucks on their new set of wheels and it shows in their decisiveness as well. A total of 48 per cent would prefer getting their premium car delivered home for a test drive, whereas 46 per cent would rather head to a dealership. Only six per cent plan on buying their next premium offering without taking a spin in it.

Another expectation that buyers have in these times is to receive a sanitised car. It only makes sense as cleanliness is of paramount importance during a pandemic.

