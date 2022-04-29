Modified On Apr 29, 2022 04:14 PM By Rohit for BMW i4

The electric sedan will come via the CBU route and is expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The i4 will be BMW Group’s third EV in India following the iX and Mini Cooper Electric.

Based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe’s platform, and features blue highlights inside and out.

Sold in two variants internationally: eDrive 40 (RWD) and M50 (AWD).

Gets a 83.9kWh battery pack with a claimed WLTP range of up to 590km.

Features onboard include curved integrated displays, ambient lighting, and driver assist systems.

BMW has revealed the i4 electric sedan for India. It is the third model from the BMW Group for our country following the iX and Mini Cooper SE. The i4 will go on sale in May.

The i4 uses the 4 Series Gran Coupe’s platform and has similar proportions and design details. It features blue accents, closed up front kidney grilles, and optional EV-specific alloy wheels for better aerodynamics.

The EV-specific blue highlights can be seen in the cabin as well. BMW has equipped its all-electric sedan with a curved integrated display for the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen system.

It also comes with heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a Harman Kardon sound system. BMW has also provided it with driver assistance systems and ADAS tech, which includes front collision warning, lane departure warning, and an optional park assist.

There are two trims on offer in the international market: eDrive 40 (RWD) and M50 (AWD). BMW will initially be offering only the eDrive 40 trim here. Here’s what they pack:

Technical Specifications BMW i4 eDrive40 BMW i4 M50 Battery Capacity 83.9kWh 83.9kWh Power 344PS 551PS Torque 430Nm 795Nm Range (WLTP-claimed) Up to 590km Up to 521km Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive 0-100kmph 5.7 seconds 3.9 seconds

We believe BMW could price the i4 from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. While it won’t have any direct rivals at launch, it will square off against the upcoming Tesla Model 3. Expect the electric sedan to go off the shelves in a fly as it’s likely to be brought here in limited numbers as a completely built-up unit (CBU).