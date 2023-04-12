2024 Mini Cooper Electric Has Been Officially Teased

Modified On Apr 12, 2023 01:08 PM By Ansh for Mini Cooper SE 2024

Seen in its electric avatar, the Cooper has gone through some noticeable exterior changes

The Mini Cooper electric has officially been teased by the carmaker and all the exterior changes are now clearly visible. While details about its powertrain and features are yet to be revealed, let’s have a look at what’s new on the outside and check for any major changes.

New Exterior

The overall look of the new Mini Cooper Electric is similar to the current model, which is also available in India as the Cooper SE. However, there are a lot of new details to the sleek surfaces of the new Mini EV. It seems like the front bumper and fenders are all one piece and it loses the bonnet scoop.

The headlamps seem to be slightly bigger and there is now an illuminated ring around the closed-off front grille. The side profile of the 2024 Mini Cooper does not have the plastic wheel arches, which you can find on the current one, and the alloy wheels, which also look bigger than the current model on sale, have a new design now. The frameless window panels continue to be here but the door handles now have a sleeker design.

The rear profile sees the biggest change with a new set of tail lamps connected by a thick black strip which houses the Cooper branding. These new tail lamps don’t lose the Union Jack design, loosening its connection to its British roots. Its rear bumper looks chunkier thanks to the more visible cladding.

Battery & Range

The current Mini Cooper electric comes with a 32.6kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 184PS and 270Nm. This setup allows the three-door electric hatch to have a driving range of up to 270km. The exact same specification is offered in India.

The 2024 Mini Cooper, however, is expected to offer a bigger battery pack and have its range bumped to over 350km.

Features & Safety

It could retain most of its current features like adaptive LED lights, automatic climate control, a digital driver's display, heated front seats and wireless phone charging. And in terms of safety, the current model gets front and passenger airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), drive assist and a rearview camera.

Apart from having all the above-mentioned features, the 2024 Mini Cooper can also get a larger infotainment system compared to the current 8.8-inch display, and a 360-degree camera.

Price & Rivals

The new Mini Cooper Electric is slated to hit the international markets in 2024, and could make its way to India by 2025. It will understandably attract a premium over the current model, which retails at Rs 52.5 lakh (ex-showroom) as a CBU offering. The Cooper Electric is unlikely to have any direct rivals as a pricey, three-door, sports EV hatchback.