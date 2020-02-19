Modified On Feb 19, 2020 05:25 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta 2020

Just like the exterior, the interior also gets a major update

Gets a new larger infotainment system.

Features a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Gets premium-looking quilted seat covers.

Unlike the current model, the rear seat gets a central headrest.

Gets new flat-bottom steering.

Hyundai showcased the new Creta at Auto Expo 2020 but kept its interior under wraps. Now, the South Korean carmaker has revealed the interiors of the new SUV through a set of official sketches.

The 2020 Creta gets a completely redesigned cabin. If we go by the sketches, it features AC vents with a metallic finish, a new flat-bottom steering, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The AC vents now sit above a large (appears to be 10.25 inch compared to the 7-inch offered in the old SUV) infotainment screen unit. The 2020 Creta also gets new seats wrapped in quilted leatherette and features middle headrest at the back, unlike the current model.

Since the new Creta has grown in dimension over the current model, it should offer more room on the inside as well as a spacious boot. Here is a comparison:

Old Creta China-spec Creta Length 4270mm 4300mm (+30mm) Width 1780mm 1790mm (+10mm) Height 1665mm 1620mm (-45mm) Wheelbase 2590mm 2610mm (+20mm)

In terms of features, along with up to 6 airbags, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, cruise control and auto AC, the new Creta is expected to get a built-in air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium Bose sound system (like the upcoming 2020 i20). The 2020 Creta will also be equipped with connected features as we have already seen on cars like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, and the Hyundai Elantra.

Hyundai continues to keep the technical specs of the 2020 Creta under wraps, but we know it will share engines with the Kia Seltos. The petrol engines on offer are a 1.5-litre unit making 115PS/144Nm, and a 1.4-litre turbo engine that makes 140PS/242Nm. Unlike the current model, the new Creta will get a single 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115PS and 250Nm. The three engines will be available with a 6-speed MT as standard along with their respective automatic options.

Prices of the new Creta should range from sub-Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Captur, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks. The higher variants of the Creta will also face competition from mid-size SUVs like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.

