2020 Honda City vs Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Modified On Jun 19, 2020 06:18 PM By Dhruv for Honda City 2020

The new 2020 City betters its outgoing model when it comes to fuel efficiency but can it better its other rivals as well?

The launch of the 2020 Honda City got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As things have opened up once again, Honda is getting ready to launch the latest iteration of the sedan. In the events leading up to its launch, Honda has revealed some technical specifications of the sedan including its ARAI certified fuel efficiency. Let’s see how it matches up to that of its rivals.

Petrol Comparison

2020 Honda City 4thHonda City (old) Maruti Ciaz Hyundaui Verna Hyundai Verna Turbo Skoda Rapid Volkswagen Vento Toyota Yaris Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Mild-hybrid 1.5-litre 1.0-litre turbo 1.0-litre turbo 1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 5-speed MT/CVT 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 6-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/CVT Max Power 121PS 119PS 105PS 115PS 120PS 110PS 110PS 107PS Peak Torque 145Nm 145Nm 138Nm 144Nm 172Nm 175Nm 175Nm 140Nm ARAI certified FE 17.8kmpl/18.4kmpl 17.4kmpl/18kmpl 20.65kmpl/20.04kmpl 17.7kmpl/18.45kmpl 19.2kmpl 18.97kmpl 17.69kmpl 17.1kmpl/17.8kmpl

Most fuel efficient manual: Maruti Ciaz

Most fuel efficient automatic: Maruti Ciaz

When it comes to petrols, there are a lot of options to pick from. New car buyers have the option of not only choosing between a manual and an automatic, but different types of powertrain options like turbo-petrol as well. Not only that, the Maruti Ciaz here offers a mild-hybrid system too for anyone looking to make their daily drive a bit greener.

When it comes to a manual transmission, the Ciaz with its mild-hybrid system is able to return the best fuel efficiency and is the only sedan that crosses the 20kmpl mark. When it comes to automatics the Ciaz is once again the winner but it is followed pretty closely by the 7-speed DCT of the Verna. A real life comparison between the two should be interesting and could even change the established order.

Diesel Comparison

2020 Honda City Hyundai Verna Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed auto Max Power 100PS 115PS Peak Torque 200Nm 250Nm ARAI certified FE 24.1kmpl 25kmpl/21.3kmpl

Most fuel efficient manual: Hyundai Verna

Most fuel efficient automatic: Hyundai Verna

Your choices will be limited when it comes to diesels. Once the new City is launched, you will be able to pick between it and the Verna . The Verna edges over the City as it offers an automatic transmission option, which the City doesn’t. Also, its engine makes more power, more torque and returns better fuel efficiency as well when you compare the figures of their manual transmission versions.

Of course the City could still take the lead when it comes to fuel efficiency in the real world, but more on that once we drive these two cars side by side.

