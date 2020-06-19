  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Honda City vs Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

2020 Honda City vs Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

Modified On Jun 19, 2020 06:18 PM By Dhruv for Honda City 2020

  • 10988 Views
  • Write a comment

The new 2020 City betters its outgoing model when it comes to fuel efficiency but can it better its other rivals as well?

The launch of the 2020 Honda City got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As things have opened up once again, Honda is getting ready to launch the latest iteration of the sedan. In the events leading up to its launch, Honda has revealed some technical specifications of the sedan including its ARAI certified fuel efficiency. Let’s see how it matches up to that of its rivals.

Petrol Comparison

 

2020 Honda City

4thHonda City (old)

Maruti Ciaz

Hyundaui Verna

Hyundai Verna Turbo

Skoda Rapid

Volkswagen Vento

Toyota Yaris

Displacement

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

1.5-litre Mild-hybrid

1.5-litre

1.0-litre turbo

1.0-litre turbo

1.0-litre turbo

1.5-litre

Transmission

6-speed MT/CVT

5-speed MT/CVT

5-speed MT/4-speed AT

6-speed MT/CVT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/CVT

Max Power

121PS

119PS

105PS

115PS

120PS

110PS

110PS

107PS

Peak Torque

145Nm

145Nm

138Nm

144Nm

172Nm

175Nm

175Nm

140Nm

ARAI certified FE

17.8kmpl/18.4kmpl

17.4kmpl/18kmpl

20.65kmpl/20.04kmpl

17.7kmpl/18.45kmpl

19.2kmpl

18.97kmpl

17.69kmpl

17.1kmpl/17.8kmpl

Most fuel efficient manual: Maruti Ciaz

Most fuel efficient automatic: Maruti Ciaz

When it comes to petrols, there are a lot of options to pick from. New car buyers have the option of not only choosing between a manual and an automatic, but different types of powertrain options like turbo-petrol as well. Not only that, the Maruti Ciaz here offers a mild-hybrid system too for anyone looking to make their daily drive a bit greener.

When it comes to a manual transmission, the Ciaz with its mild-hybrid system is able to return the best fuel efficiency and is the only sedan that crosses the 20kmpl mark. When it comes to automatics the Ciaz is once again the winner but it is followed pretty closely by the 7-speed DCT of the Verna. A real life comparison between the two should be interesting and could even change the established order.

Diesel Comparison

 

2020 Honda City

Hyundai Verna

Displacement

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/6-speed auto

Max Power

100PS

115PS

Peak Torque

200Nm

250Nm

ARAI certified FE

24.1kmpl

25kmpl/21.3kmpl

Most fuel efficient manual: Hyundai Verna

Most fuel efficient automatic: Hyundai Verna

Your choices will be limited when it comes to diesels. Once the new City is launched, you will be able to pick between it and the Verna. The Verna edges over the City as it offers an automatic transmission option, which the City doesn’t. Also, its engine makes more power, more torque and returns better fuel efficiency as well when you compare the figures of their manual transmission versions.

Of course the City could still take the lead when it comes to fuel efficiency in the real world, but more on that once we drive these two cars side by side.

Read More on : City on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv

Write your Comment on Honda City 2020

Read Full News
  • Honda City
  • New Skoda Rapid
  • Volkswagen Vento
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Maruti Ciaz
  • Honda City 2020
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?