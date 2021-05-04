Published On May 04, 2021 04:32 PM By Tarun

The smallest SUV from Hyundai should be priced from Rs 6 lakh

Teasers of Hyundai’s upcoming AX1 micro SUV have been leaked.

The headlamp unit will get a round LED DRL surrounding the projector headlamps.

It will get split headlamp styling, like all the other Hyundai SUVs.

Powertrain options could include the Grand i10 Nios’ petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh.

Hyundai’s next big car launch is the AX1 micro SUV (codename), which is expected to come to India first. It has already been spied testing multiple times overseas. Now, its teasers have been leaked, showcasing its LED DRL, headlamps, and tail lamp styling.

Just like other Hyundai SUVs, the AX1 will also carry the split headlamp styling. The round lights seem to be on both bumpers, housing the projector headlamps and turn indicators at the front and reverse light and turn indicators at the back. The LED tail lamp will carry attractive triangular graphics.

Going by the earlier spy shots, the AX1 will get a boxy design and an upright stance, similar to that of the Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. It will also get an upright bonnet, C-Pillar door handles, squared wheel arches as well as black cladding around the body and roof rails.

We are expecting it to borrow its powertrain and transmission options from the Grand i10 Nios: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 75PS 1.2-litre diesel. All three engines get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel units additionally get a 5-speed AMT option with the hatchback.

The upcoming Hyundai AX1 micro SUV could be priced from Rs 6 lakh. It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the upcoming Tata HBX. Moreover, it will be the most affordable Hyundai SUV in the market.