Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens And Others Will Make You Wait Up To A Year If You Buy One Today

In November 2024, you might encounter extended waiting times on premium MPVs, especially if you are planning to buy the Toyota models. On the other hand, the Maruti Invicto commands the least wait time and is also readily available for delivery in some cities. We have detailed the waiting period for premium MPVs in the top 20 cities of India:

City Maruti Invicto Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Hycross Kia Carens New Delhi 0.5-1 month 3 months 8-10 months 1.5 months Bengaluru No waiting 2 months 10 months 1 week Mumbai No waiting 2-3 months 3-4 months No waiting Hyderabad No waiting 2 months 1 year No waiting Pune 1 month 1 month 1 year No waiting Chennai No waiting 4 months 4 months 1 month Jaipur 1 Week 6 months 8-10 months 1 month Ahmedabad No waiting 3 months 8-10 months 1 month Gurugram No waiting 2-3 months 1 year No waiting Lucknow 1 month 2 months 7-8 months 0.5 month Kolkata 0.5-1 month 1 month 10-12 months No waiting Thane No waiting 3 months 10-12 months No waiting Surat No waiting 4 months 4-6 months 1 month Ghaziabad 1 month 4 months 7 months 1 month Chandigarh 1 week 3 months 10-12 months 2 months Coimbatore No waiting 2-3 months 10 months 1 month Patna 1 month 2 months 5 months 0.5 month Faridabad 1 month 2 months 10 months 1 month Indore 1 month 3 months 6 months 0.5 month Noida 1 month 2 months 8 months 1 month 0.5 3 9 1

Key Takeaways

The Toyota Innova Hycross’s rebadged version – the Maruti Invicto, is the only premium MPV which is the most readily available in November 2024 on the list. The average waiting time in 20 cities is half a month while buyers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore can get their hands on it immediately. That said, buyers in Noida, Pune, and Lucknow will have to wait for a month to drive their car home.

Those looking to purchase the Toyota Innova Crysta in Jaipur will have to wait up to 6 months. Buyers in cities like Pune and Kolkata can take their car home in a month this November. The average waiting period of the Innova Crysta in the top 20 cities is 3 months.

Among all the models in this segment, the Toyota Innova Hycross has the highest wait time here, stretching up to a year in Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, and Chandigarh while its average waiting period is 9 months. That said, it is available in 4 months in Mumbai and Chennai.

The Kia Carens is readily available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Thane, while it has an average wait time of around 1 month in top Indian cities. Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait up to 2 months to get Kia’s premium MPV home.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

