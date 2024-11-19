All
Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens And Others Will Make You Wait Up To A Year If You Buy One Today

Modified On Nov 19, 2024 06:33 PM By Yashika for Maruti Invicto

The Maruti Invicto commands the least waiting period as compared to others on the list

waiting period on premium MPVs

In November 2024, you might encounter extended waiting times on premium MPVs, especially if you are planning to buy the Toyota models. On the other hand, the Maruti Invicto commands the least wait time and is also readily available for delivery in some cities. We have detailed the waiting period for premium MPVs in the top 20 cities of India:

City

Maruti Invicto

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Hycross

Kia Carens

New Delhi

0.5-1 month

3 months

8-10 months

1.5 months

Bengaluru

No waiting

2 months

10 months

1 week

Mumbai

No waiting

2-3 months

3-4 months

No waiting 

Hyderabad

No waiting

2 months

1 year

No waiting 

Pune

1 month

1 month

1 year

No waiting 

Chennai

No waiting

4 months

4 months

1 month

Jaipur

1 Week

6 months

8-10 months

1 month

Ahmedabad

No waiting

3 months

8-10 months

1 month

Gurugram

No waiting

2-3 months

1 year

No waiting 

Lucknow

1 month

2 months

7-8 months

0.5 month

Kolkata

0.5-1 month

1 month

10-12 months

No waiting 

Thane

No waiting

3 months

10-12 months

No waiting 

Surat

No waiting

4 months

4-6 months

1 month

Ghaziabad

1 month

4 months

7 months

1 month

Chandigarh

1 week

3 months

10-12 months

2 months

Coimbatore

No waiting

2-3 months

10 months

1 month

Patna

1 month

2 months

5 months

0.5 month

Faridabad

1 month

2 months

10 months

1 month

Indore

1 month

3 months

6 months

0.5 month

Noida

1 month

2 months

8 months

1 month
 

0.5

3

9

1

Key Takeaways

Maruti Invicto

  • The Toyota Innova Hycross’s rebadged version – the Maruti Invicto, is the only premium MPV which is the most readily available in November 2024 on the list. The average waiting time in 20 cities is half a month while buyers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore can get their hands on it immediately. That said, buyers in Noida, Pune, and Lucknow will have to wait for a month to drive their car home. 

Toyota Innova Crysta

  • Those looking to purchase the Toyota Innova Crysta in Jaipur will have to wait up to 6 months. Buyers in cities like Pune and Kolkata can take their car home in a month this November. The average waiting period of the Innova Crysta in the top 20 cities is 3 months.

Toyoto Innova Hycross

  • Among all the models in this segment, the Toyota Innova Hycross has the highest wait time here, stretching up to a year in Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, and Chandigarh while its average waiting period is 9 months. That said, it is available in 4 months in Mumbai and Chennai.

Kia Carens

  • The Kia Carens is readily available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Thane, while it has an average wait time of around 1 month in top Indian cities. Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait up to 2 months to get Kia’s premium MPV home.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

