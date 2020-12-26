Published On Dec 26, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit

Our list of the most fuel-efficient diesel models (tested by us in 2020) is a mixed bag including a hatchback, luxury SUV, and a sedan

The BS6 emission norms kicked in from April 1, 2020. As a result, many popular brands including Maruti and Skoda-Volkswagen converted their models to petrol-only offerings. On the other hand, brands such as Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra have continued to offer both petrol and diesel engines to customers. We have compiled a list of the five most fuel-efficient diesel cars we tested in 2020. Our fuel efficiency testing was carried out in the city as well as on the highway. Take a look:

Rank Model Our City Result Our Highway Result 1 Hyundai i20 MT 18.51kmpl 23.35kmpl 2 Hyundai Creta MT 16.03kmpl 20.23kmpl 3 Honda City MT 15.32kmpl 20.68kmpl 4 BMW X1 D AT 13.43kmpl 21.71kmpl 5 Jeep Compass D AT 11.21kmpl 16.81kmpl

Note: Since cars are majorly used in the cities rather than highways, we have prepared the table in descending order of their fuel-efficiency figures in the city.

See More: Cars in India with mileage over 15kmpl .

5. Jeep Compass AT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 15.3kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 11.21kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 16.81kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Fuel Efficiency: 14.01kmpl

Price (Diesel AT variants): Rs 21.96 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh

Jeep introduced the diesel-auto powertrain on the Compass in January 2020. The 2.0-litre diesel engine comes mated to a 9-speed torque converter unit along with a 4x4 drivetrain. This powertrain of the SUV delivers an average fuel efficiency of 14.01kmpl. It has earned the fifth rank in our books as the most frugal diesel car of 2020.

4. BMW X1 AT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 19.62kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 13.43kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 21.71kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Fuel Efficiency: 17.57kmpl

Price (Diesel variants): Rs 40.60 lakh to Rs 42.90 lakh

The BMW X1 is the only luxury model here. It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, coupled with an 8-speed AT gearbox. What’s surprising is that even though it’s a luxury SUV, its mileage on the highway surpassed the claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.62kmpl.

3. Honda City MT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 24.1kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 15.32kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 20.68kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Fuel Efficiency: 18kmpl

Price (Diesel Variants): Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh

Honda offers the fifth-gen City with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the former comes with both manual (6-speed) and automatic (7-step CVT) transmission options, the diesel engine gets a 6-speed MT only. This powertrain combo has made the diesel-powered sedan one of the most frugal models we tested in 2020.

2. Hyundai Creta MT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 21.4kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 16.03kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 20.23kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Fuel Efficiency: 18.13kmpl

Price (Diesel-MT variants): Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 15.90 lakh

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched in March 2020. It gets the same engines as its cousin, the Kia Seltos, including the 1.5-litre diesel. This engine is offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter unit. The Creta, with the 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to the 6-speed MT, has an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 21.4kmpl and returned an average mileage of 18.13kmpl in our tests.

1. Hyundai i20 MT

ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency: 25kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency: 18.51kmpl

Tested Highway Fuel Efficiency: 23.35kmpl

Average Of City And Highway Fuel Efficiency: 20.93kmpl

Price (Diesel Variants): Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh

Taking the top spot in the table, Hyundai’s third-gen i20 has the best claimed as well as tested mileage figures among all diesel models we tested in 2020. It is equipped with the same engines as the Venue including the 1.5-litre diesel. Hyundai, however, is offering this engine with a 6-speed MT only.

The fuel efficiency of a car is majorly dependent on the driving style, the health of the car and the driving environment. Hence, these numbers could easily change if any of these factors are affected. If you own any of the cars from the above table, don’t forget to let us know the fuel efficiency you derive from your vehicle in the comments below.

all prices, ex-showroom