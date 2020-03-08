Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Hyundai Creta 2020, BS6 Ford Endeavour, Hyundai Venue And More

Published On Mar 08, 2020 10:03 AM By Sonny

The new-gen Creta is all the buzz this week among some BS6 updates and new launches

2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Revealed: Hyundai had unveiled the second-gen Creta at Auto Expo 2020 but its interior was officially revealed earlier this week. It has an all-new dashboard layout, a bigger central touchscreen display, and even a semi-digital instrument cluster. Get to know it in more detail here .

Volkswagen Polo and Vento Get New BS6 Engine: The German brand’s hatchback and compact sedan are now offered with a single BS6-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine, albeit in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. While the Polo and the Vento get the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 110PS and 175Nm of torque, the Polo continues to get the option of the naturally aspirated 76PS/95Nm version as well. You can find out the pricing details here .

Hyundai Venue To Get 100PS BS6 Diesel: The Venue is yet to be given its BS6 update and the biggest change would be the 1.5-litre diesel unit from the Seltos replacing the BS4 1.4-litre diesel engine. As expected, it has been detuned for the Venue and will be putting out 100PS of power instead of 115PS as offered in the Seltos and the new Creta. Find out more about it here .

Extreme Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Makes India Debut: The Wrangler is one of Jeep’s best selling CBU offerings in India. After the latest version of the Wrangler Unlimited was launched in 2019, the brand has finally brought its most hardcore off-roading variant to India - the Wrangler Rubicon. What does it offer for the extra cash? Find out here .

Ford Endeavour’s BS6 Powertrain Tested: Ford’s flagship SUV in India has experienced some engine downsizing to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. But how does the new 2.0-litre turbo-engine perform when put to the test? Check out our first drive review of the first car in India to offer a 10-speed automatic.

