Top 10 Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh Launched In 2020 With Segment-first Features

From 360-degree parking cameras to ventilated seats, premium features have started to trickle down to the mass market segments

2020 was another big year for the automotive sector with the Auto Expo in February and the slew of launches before and after the lockdown. In the usual mix of new cars and updated models, we saw an influx of features previously restricted to more expensive models being introduced to different segments. Here are the new and/or updated models launched in 2020 that were the first to introduce a feature to their segments:

Sub-4m SUV

Kia Sonet

Segment-first features: Diesel with torque convertor, ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Variant & starting price for feature: HTK+ Diesel AT - Rs 10.39 lakh*; HTX+ 1.0 Turbo iMT Petrol - Rs 11.65 lakh* (infotainment system); GTX+ 1.0 Turbo iMT Petrol - Rs 11.99 lakh* (ventilated seats)

The Sonet has rocketed to the top of the sub-4m SUV segment in the short time since its launch. It shares its mechanicals with the Hyundai Venue which includes the 1.5-litre diesel engine also offered in the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. But the Sonet is the only one to offer that diesel engine with its 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission option. The only other automatic option with a diesel engine in this segment is the AMT offered with the Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.

An extra premium feature in the Sonet is the ventilated front seats, a first for the segment, previously limited to the likes of compact SUVs and sedans. The Sonet is also the first to offer a 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system.

Tata Nexon

Segment-first features: Pure electric powertrain option

Starting price: Rs 13.99 lakh*

The Tata Nexon is the first sub-4m SUV to also have an all-electric version and it has gone on to become the most popular EV offering in India. It’s the most affordable EV in India to promise more than 300km of range on a full charge and features minor changes from the usual petrol and diesel Nexon. In its price range, it has no rivals since the likes of the MG ZS and Hyundai Kona Electric are more premium offerings with much higher prices with over Rs 20 lakh ex-showroom tag.

Nissan Magnite

Segment-first features: 360-degree around view camera, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, digital instrument cluster

Variant & starting price for feature: XV - Rs 6.68 lakh*^ (wireless smartphone connectivity and digital driver’s display); Rs 7.55 lakh*^ (around view camera)

The Magnite is the newest entrant to the sub-4m SUV segment with aggressive prices to undercut all segment rivals. It also broughts a host of new features to the segment. In its top-spec variant, Nissan decided to introduce the 360-degree camera to the segment. While the quality of the video feed is not great, the Magnite is still the only sub-4m SUV to offer this feature.

Other feature additions include wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with its 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Magnite is also the first sub-4m SUV to offer a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with gamified graphics.

Hyundai Venue

Segment-first features: iMT (clutchless manual)

Variant & starting price for feature: 1.0 Turbo SX iMT - Rs 10 lakh*

Hyundai launched the Venue in 2019 and the carmaker introduced a new transmission option for it in 2020. The Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) is a two-pedal system as it does not have a clutch to press. This transmission is far more affordable than a conventional automatic and cheaper than an AMT too. It offers the comforts of an automatic along with the driver engagement of manually shifting gears. Hyundai is offering the iMT with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine only. While the iMT was teased for the Kia’s Sonet SUV at Auto Expo 2020, its Hyundai sibling was the one to introduce it into the segment. It is now also available with the Kia Sonet.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Segment-first features: Mild-hybrid tech

Variant & starting price for feature: Vxi AT - Rs 9.75 lakh*

Since Maruti decided to ditch its diesel engines for the BS6 era, the Vitara Brezza got a petrol engine for the first time along with a facelift in 2020. It now comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-convertor automatic. What’s unique about the automatic option is that it also employs mild-hybrid tech, a first for the sub-4m SUV segment. The mild-hybrid system helps improve fuel efficiency with an ARAI certified figure of 18.76kmpl as compared to the non-electrified manual variant’s 17.03kmpl.

Compact Sedan

Honda City (5th gen)

Segment-first features: Lane watch camera, G-Force meter in the semi-digital instrument cluster, Alexa connected car tech

Variant & starting price for feature: V Petrol - Rs 10.90 lakh* (Alexa connected car tech); VX Petrol - Rs 12.25 lakh* (G-force meter); ZX Petrol - Rs 13.15 lakh* (Lane watch camera)

The latest-generation of the Honda City sedan made its global debut near the end of 2019 and was launched here in mid-2020. It introduced the lane-watch camera feature to the segment. It uses a camera housed under the left outside rearview mirror that provides a video feed to see what’s on the driver’s blind side. The City gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a token feature for driving enthusiasts: a G-force meter, also a first for the segment.

Honda’s infotainment systems are often criticised for lagging behind the competition but the City’s system is the first in the segment to offer connected car tech with Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa. Plus, it’s standard fitment.

Premium hatchback

Hyundai i20

Segment first features: 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, iMT (clutchless manual)

Variant & starting price for feature: 1.2 Sports - Rs 7.60 lakh* (infotainment system); 1.0 Turbo Sports iMT - Rs 8.80 lakh*

The third-gen i20 was launched in India in November 2020 with stunning design, new powertrains and a host of feature updates. Among its new features, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is the largest one in the segment till date and it is the first hatchback to offer the iMT (clutchless manual) option that debuted in the Venue.

Tata Altroz

Segment-first features: Semi-digital instrument cluster

Variant & starting price for feature: Altroz XZ Petrol - Rs 7.59 lakh*

The Altroz was the first premium hatchback to feature a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7.0-inch TFT display. It is accompanied by an analog speedometer while the display can relay information such as the fuel consumption and range. However, this feature is limited to the top-spec XZ trim.

Honda Jazz

Segment-first feature: Sunroof

Variant & starting price for feature: ZX - Rs 8.73 lakh*

Okay, this is a bit of a technical one. The Hyundai i20 used to offer a sunroof many years ago before the Elite i20 replaced it. Since then, no other premium hatchback has offered it until the facelifted Honda Jazz that launched in August 2020.

Compact SUV

Hyundai Creta

Segment-first features: Panoramic sunroof

Variant & starting price for feature: SX Petrol - Rs 13.58 lakh*

Hyundai recognised the popularity of the sunroof and decided to take it to the next level for the second-gen Creta by fitting it with a panoramic sunroof. The larger glass surface ups the premium feel of the car and the added light improves the cabin experience as well. It is the most affordable car in India to offer this feature.

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi