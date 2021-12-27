Top 10 Cars Launched In 2021 Ranging From Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 20 Lakh

Published On Dec 27, 2021 04:28 PM By Tarun

Eight of the models on this list are SUVs of various sizes

The year 2021 saw many new models launched along with generational updates and facelifts. The Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price segment was buzzing with brand new launches, as usual, across segments. Here are the top 10 cars launched in 2021 in this highly competitive price range, listed as per their starting price:

MG Astor

Launch date October 11 Price Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.348 lakh Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 110PS/144Nm 140PS/220Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed automatic

The Astor is one of the latest and also the most feature rich compact SUVs on sale.

It features a personal AI assistant with a robot-head device, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and six airbags.

Safety is further enhanced by ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) which includes pilot-assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Its prices are likely to be hiked in 2022. Also expect long wait times due to supply chain disruptions.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Launch Date September 2 Price Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.9 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 120PS/172Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

The i20 N Line is now the priciest mass-market hatchback on sale. It is also the most affordable performance hatchback in the market.

The N Line is a performance-focused version of the regular i20, gaining a sportier engine tuning, stiffer suspension setup, a new exhaust with a louder and sportier note, and a relatively weighted steering wheel. There’s no change to the output of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which still produces 120PS/172Nm.

It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car tech, electric sunroof, digitized instrument cluster, automatic LED headlamps, Bose sound system, tyre pressure monitor, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, and six airbags.

The i20 N Line is only available through select Hyundai outlets and other models are also due to get N Line variants in the future.

Volkswagen Taigun

Launch date September 23 Price Rs 10.54 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 115PS/175Nm 150PS/250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed AT 6-speed manual/7-speed DSG

Volkswagen has finally made its entry into the hotly-contested compact SUV space with its highly localised offering, the Taigun.

The VW Taigun (1.5-litre turbo) is currently the most powerful compact SUV, on paper, with an output of 150PS. The other engine option is the 1-litre turbo-petrol for the more affordable variants while still producing a healthy 115PS.

Its 1.5-litre turbo engine gets ACT (active cylinder technology) which can shut down two (of its four cylinders) under minimum stress to maximise fuel efficiency.

It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, up to six airbags, electronic differential locking, and traction control.

Skoda Kushaq

Launch date June 23 Price Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 115PS/175Nm 150PS/250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed AT 6-speed manual/7-speed DSG

The Taigun and Kushaq share their underpinnings, engines, and transmission options, but the Skoda SUV was launched first.

Both are styled differently but get a similar feature list. The powertrain on offer depends on the variant and Skoda has limited the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine to the top trim for now.

The Kushaq gets ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a sunroof, up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring, and electronic stability control.

Tata Tigor EV

Launch Date August 31 Price Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh Battery Pack 26kWh Power/Torque 75PS/170Nm Transmission Single-speed

The Tigor EV is currently the most affordable long-range electric vehicle for private buyers. Tata has given it a new 26kWh battery pack in 2021 among other updates.

It offers a driving range of 306 kilometres, which is slightly less than the Nexon EV.

With a fast charger, the electric sedan can be charged from zero to 80 percent in under 60 minutes, while a wall AC charger will take around 8.5 hours for a full charge.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology for remote commands and diagnostics, auto AC, dual airbags, hill ascent/descent control, push-button start/stop, and a Harman sound system.

Mahindra XUV700

Launch date September 30 Price Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power/Torque 200PS/380Nm 155PS/360 Nm / 185PS/420Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed AT 6-speed manual/6-speed AT

The XUV700 is currently one of the most popular cars on sale now. Its waiting period has soared up to 18 months from now for the top variant. If you book one now, you’ll get it in 2023.

The XUV700 offers a segment-first safety feature, known as ADAS (advanced driving assist system). This feature includes pilot-assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, high-beam assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Other features of the SUV include panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat with memory function, smart door handles, and a 360-degree camera.

The XUV700 is offered in five and seven seater configurations.

Its prices are bound to increase in 2022. The top-spec AX7 trim with the Luxury pack and many of the best premium features exceeds the Rs 20 lakh mark.

Force Gurkha

Launch Date September 27 Price Rs 13.59 lakh Engine 2.6-litre diesel Power/Torque 91PS/250Nm Transmission 5-speed manual

After a long wait, Force launched the new Gurkha in 2021 to take on the Mahindra Thar.

The Gurkha gets 4X4 as standard with a low-range gearbox and front and rear locking differentials.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, front power windows, a four-speaker sound system, dual front airbags, and tyre pressure monitoring.

It is still a rugged off-roader and doesn’t compete with the second-gen Thar in terms of comforts and conveniences.

Tata Safari

Launch Date February 22 Price Rs 14.99 lakh 23.19 lakh Engine 2-litre diesel Power/Torque 170PS/350Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic

The Safari made a comeback earlier this year as a three-row SUV based on the Harrier.

It’s now offered in six and seven seater configurations.

The Safari features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument panel, powered driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, up to six airbags, ESP, a rear parking camera, and rear disc brakes.

It is a diesel-only offering whose better equipped variants cost well over Rs 20 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Launch date June 18 Price Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh Engine 2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power/Torque 159PS/191Nm 115PS/250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed AT 6-speed manual/6-speed AT

The Alcazar is an extended version of the Creta with six and seven seater options. It is longer and taller with a 150mm longer wheelbase than the highly popular compact SUV.

It features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, front row ventilated seats, air purifier, powered driver’s seat, Bose premium sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, and wireless charging for the first and second row (only for the six-seater variant).

Safety is covered by rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, driver rear view monitor, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor and up to six airbags.

Jeep Compass

Launch date June 18 Price Rs 17.79 lakh to Rs 29.34 lakh Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power/Torque 163PS/250Nm 172PS/350Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT 6-speed manual/9-speed AT

The Jeep Compass received a facelift for the first time after it debuted in 2017.

The facelift gave it several cosmetic upgrades on the outside and inside, and many new features.

It now features a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with Jeep’s new UConnect 5 system and connected car technology, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument panel, a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), and roll-over mitigation.

Only the base-spec Sport trim falls under the Rs 20 lakh budget. It is the most premium offering on this list, with most of the features being offered outside the price bracket on this list.

In this list, you can see eight new launches and only two upgraded models. This shows that the Rs 10-20 lakh price range is well sought after and will see many new models in 2022 as well.