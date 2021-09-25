This Hyundai Creta Silver And Black Edition Render Is Ready For Adventure

Published On Sep 25, 2021 01:00 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai Creta

With its big wheels and bonnet vents, it looks ready for an off-road trail

The Hyundai Creta that you get from the factory is a comfortable compact family SUV built for on-road usage. But for some of its owners, it is a canvas for exterior, interior and, occasionally, engine and suspension modifications. A new render that popped up on our feed reimagines the SUV as a special ‘Silver Edition’ off-roader. Check out the pictures below.

Digital artist Akashdeep Chauhan has given this Creta a new face. The black wire-mesh grille is a functional addition for off-roading (it protects the radiator grille from tree branches). Lower down, the faux skid plate that’s silver on the stock SUV is now black.

You might have noticed the new red and black seat covers or that the steering wheel is on the wrong side, but before that, you probably noticed the redesigned bonnet and its numerous vents. The middle vent is an air intake, while the side vents are likely for heat dissipation. The positions of these vents would have made sense had this SUV had a longitudinally-mounted engine in the front, preferably with a V-shaped cylinder layout. But in the real world, the Hyundai Creta comes with a range of inline four-cylinder engines: a naturally aspirated 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, 140PS 1.4-litre turbo petrol, or 115PS 1.5-litre turbo diesel.

Fake vents aside, the other mods do make this Silver Edition Hyundai Creta seem more muscular than the stock SUV. Check out the wide side cladding and the aftermarket wheels. Higher-spec variants of the Creta get 17-inch wheels from the factory, although its 7-seater sibling, the Alcazar, offers 18-inch wheels. But since this Creta concept is designed for off-roading, it has seemingly smaller diameter aftermarket rims and large all-terrain tyres.

But all-terrain tyres can only take you so far -- the India-spec Hyundai Creta is front-wheel-drive only. It does get driving modes such as ‘normal’, ‘eco’ and ‘sport’, but Cretas in other countries at least get terrain modes for different surfaces (sand, snow, mud), and the Russia-spec Creta even comes with an all-wheel-drive system. The AWD would certainly make this concept more functional than its aesthetic suggests.

So, there you have the Hyundai Creta Silver and Black Edition, a butch compact SUV that’s light to use in the city and highway, but well-equipped for casual off-roading, too. Let us know in the comments what you think of it.

