Modified On Jan 04, 2024 06:37 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV has been spotted testing multiple times and is expected to offer a claimed range of close to 500 km

Expected to come with two battery packs for varied range and pricing.

Will sport exterior design changes inspired from the facelifted Nexon EV.

The cabin is also expected to get a revamp similar to the other new Tata models.

Can get a bigger touchscreen, digital driver’s display and multi-level regenerative braking.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Tata Punch EV is a much awaited entry-level electric offering,and it has been spotted testing multiple times now. Tata has released a video on its EV-specific social media channel hinting that the electric micro SUV will be unveiled tomorrow. While there is no official glimpse of the Punch EV still, it can come with a new design with elements borrowed from the facelifted Nexon EV based on the spy shots thus far. Here is everything that the Punch EV could offer.

Nexon EV Inspired Design

The Punch EV will carry a similar silhouette to its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart, but we can see a different design for the fascia. Its front profile can feature lighting elements similar to the Nexon EV, like the spanning LED DRLs and sleek LED headlights. It can also get a different grille compared to the ICE Punch as well as a different design for alloy wheels.

The cabin of the Punch EV has not been spied on in detail, but it can get a similar treatment like the other new Tata models with a bigger central screen. The carmaker might carry forward the black and white cabin theme of the ICE Punch, but the dashboard layout is expected to be different, with EV-specific accents.

Over 500 Km Range?

Tata can offer multiple battery packs with the Punch EV. We expect that the entry-level electric SUV will get two battery packs. This new-generation electric powertrain setup can offer a claimed range of close to 500 km. Also, it can get multi-level regenerative braking as well, perhaps with paddle shifters.

New Features

Apart from the design changes over its ICE model, its features list could also carry some upgrades. The Punch EV can come with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, sunroof, and cruise control.

In terms of safety, it can get up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, rearview camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Pricing & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV can be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and it will be a rival to the Citroen eC3. It can also be a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV, while also being a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV.

